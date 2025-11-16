Arsenal Handed Major Fitness Boost Ahead of North London Derby—Report
Arsenal are expecting Riccardo Calafiori to recover from injury in time to feature in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday, a report has claimed.
Calafiori joined up with the Italian national team despite struggling with a hip injury—an ailment which forced him to sit out the Azzurri’s 2–0 win over Moldova in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying last Thursday.
With automatic qualification now nigh on impossible for Italy, who will finish second behind Norway and move into the playoffs, the Arsenal left back was sent home to continue his recovery in north London.
Calafiori’s withdfrawal understandably raised alarm bells among Arsenal supporters ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. The Gunners face Tottenham in the derby on Nov. 23, before hosting Bayern Munich in the Champions League and visiting rivals Chelsea in the Premier League over the following week.
However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal expect Calafiori to be “available from next week,” ensuring he will almost certainly feature in some capacity against Spurs.
The 23-year-old has been a critical part of Arsenal’s watertight defence this season, moving ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly in the pecking order to clinch the starting left back spot. With him in the team, the Gunners have conceded just five times this term.
Gabriel Diagnosed With Thigh Injury
But it’s not all positive news for Arsenal in the injury department. Another member of their resilient backline has succumbed to the fitness curse over the international period, with centre back Gabriel sustaining a groin injury during Brazil’s 2–0 win over Senegal on Saturday.
Gabriel, who was ironically playing at the Emirates Stadium, was withdrawn just after the hour mark. Arsenal have since been provided with an official diagnosis from the Brazil medical team.
“Arsenal player Gabriel Magalhães was re-evaluated this Sunday (16) and underwent imaging tests that revealed a muscle injury in his right thigh,” a statement on Sunday read. “Therefore, the player will not be travelling with the team to the match against Tunez in Lille. No other player will be called up to replace him.”
Gabriel has been an ever-present for Arsenal this season and his absence against Spurs will be a major blow to the Gunners as they try to maintain their lead atop the Premier League standings.