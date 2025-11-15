Arsenal Injury Crisis Worsens With Two Key Defenders Hurt on International Duty
Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori after both sustained injuries representing Brazil and Italy respectively.
23-year-old Calafiori left Italy’s camp on Saturday ahead of their huge 2026 World Cup qualifier against Norway, although the nature of his issue was not disclosed by national team manager Gennaro Gattuso.
Whatever is plaguing Calafiori is not expected to be major issue, Fabrizio Romano reports, but there could be significant cause for concern over Gabriel.
The Brazilian, widely regarded as one of the best centre backs in the world, was named in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup for the international friendly against Senegal, ironically being played at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.
But with Brazil two goals up in the second half, Gabriel went to ground clutching his right groin before signalling to the bench that he needed to come off. After treatment from medical personnel, he was helped from the field and replaced by Wesley.
Tricky Schedule Poses Problems for Title Favourites
Arsenal went into the break dropping points against Sunderland, but they still have a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League through 11 games. They also sit second in the Champions League league phase table after winning their opening four matches.
The Gunners have conceded just five goals in all competitions, including a run of eight consecutive clean sheets in a row, but fresh injury issues ahead of a congested run of fixtures is the last thing manager Mikel Arteta would have wanted.
Arteta’s charges face Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby following the conclusion of international action, before European thorn Bayern Munich and Chelsea are taken on in the space of eight gruelling days.
Arsenal’s Next Five Games
Opponent
Date
Time
Competition
Tottenham (H)
Sunday, Nov. 23
4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET
Premier League
Bayern (H)
Wednesday, Nov. 26
8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET
Champions League
Chelsea (A)
Sunday, Nov. 30
4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET
Premier League
Brentford (H)
Wednesday, Dec. 3
7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
Premier League
Aston Villa (A)
Saturday, Dec. 6
7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
Premier League
As strong as Arsenal’s defence has been, both Calafiori and Gabriel are also influential offensively. Calafiori is often tasked with inverting as a left back, popping up in the final third in different areas, while Gabriel is dominant from attacking set pieces.
There are depth options to call upon, including Piero Hincapié, Cristhian Mosquera and Myles Lewis-Skelly if Calafiori and Gabriel are to miss time. Minutes could actually come at a perfect time for teenager Lewis-Skelly, who has been tasked by England manager Thomas Tuchel with finding more game time if he wants to be part of his 2026 FIFA World Cup plans.
Mosquera has already filled in for William Saliba at times this year as the Frenchman dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the campaign. Hincapié, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, can play as a left-sided centre back or as a left back.
Arsenal are already missing Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres and Martin Ødegaard through injury, severely limiting their attacking firepower.