Arsenal No. 10 Shirt History: Eberechi Eze in Line to Follow Club Legends
Arsenal, like many football clubs, have iconic shirt numbers usually reserved for big signings and homegrown talent given the weight left by legends of the past.
For the Gunners, No. 14 stands tall given the ties to their greatest-ever player: Thierry Henry. Other shirt numbers, like 10, might not have the same heaviness to them but still have significant importance given how numbers tie into the sport overall. With the 10, the player most recognised is Henry’s duo up top: Dennis Bergkamp. Though, there is also the likes of the late Kevin Campbell, Paul Merson and many others to wear it before him.
Bergkamp dazzled at Highbury wearing the shirt number. He scored one of the greatest Premier League goals of all time with the number emblazoned on his back against Newcastle United. After Bergkamp, the number was worn by five different players when the Gunners moved to Emirates Stadium. And, no one really lived up to the glory left behind by the Dutchman.
William Gallas, Robin van Persie, Jack Wilshire, Mesut Özil and Emile Smith Rowe are the five names to wear the shirt at the Emirates, though the number is currently vacant after Smith Rowe’s 2024 move to Fulham.
With Eberechi Eze seemingly on his way back home, could he take on the pressure of the shirt and lead Arsenal to a major honour? In a transfer that complements other major signings with Viktor Gyökeres taking the 14? Given he wore it with Crystal Palace, it seems likely the England midfielder dons the number for his new club too.
Ahead of possible confirmation, here’s the full history of the Arsenal No. 10 shirt below including every player to wear it for the Gunners.
Arsenal No. 10 Shirt History
Emirates Stadium Era
Player
Years
Emile Smith Rowe
2021–22 / 2023–24
Mesut Özil
2018–19 / 2019–20
Jack Wilshere
2012–13 / 2017–18
Robin van Persie
2010–2011 / 2011–2012
William Gallas
2006–07 / 2009–10
Pre-Emirates Stadium Era
Players
Years
Dennis Bergkamp
1995–96 / 2005–06
Paul Merson
1988–89 / 1994–95 / 1996–97
Ian Selley
1994–95
Kevin Campbell
1991–92 / 1993–94
Alan Smith
1990–91
Gus Caesar
1989–90
Perry Groves
1986–87 / 1987–88 / 1989–90 / 1991–92
Steve Bould
1988–89
Martin Hayes
1987–88
Kevin Richardson
1987–88
Ian Allinson
1986–87
Charlie Nicholas
1983–84 / 1986–87
Niall Quinn
1985–86
Raphael Meade
1984–85
Paul Davis
1981–82 / 1984–85
Tony Woodcock
1982–83 / 1985–86
Stewart Robson
1981–82 / 1982–83
Peter Nicholas
1980–81 / 1981–82
Brian McDermott
1980–81 / 1982–83
Steve Gatting
1978–79 / 1980–81
John Hollins
1979–80
David Price
1978–79 / 1980–81
John Devine
1978–79
Mark Heeley
1978–79
John Kosmina
1978–79
Steve Walford
1978–79
Alan Hudson
1977–78
Frank Stapleton
1976–77 / 1979–80
Alex Cropley
1975–76
Brian Kidd
1974–75 / 1975–76
Charlie George
1969–70 / 1970–71 / 1972–73 / 1974–75
John Radford
1965–66 / 1966–67 / 1968–69 / 1971–72
Ray Kennedy
1970–71 / 1973–74
Eddie Kelly
1969–70
George Graham
1968–69 / 1969–70
Bobby Gould
1967–68 / 1969–70
Peter Simpson
1967–68
Colin Addison
1966–67
Jon Sammels
1962–63 / 1966–67 / 1968–69
David Court
1965–66 / 1968–69
George Eastham
1961–62 / 1965–66
Arfon Griffiths
1961–62
Jackie Henderson
1961–62
John Barnwell
1958–59 / 1961–62 / 1963–64
Vic Groves
1958–59 / 1961–62
Joe Haverty
1960–61
Jimmy Bloomfield
1955–56 / 1960–61
Ray Swallow
1956–57
Derek Tapscott
1954–55 / 1956–57
Doug Lishman
1948–49 / 1955–56
Reg Lewis
1949–50 / 1950–51
Jimmy Logie
1949–50
Archie Macaulay
1948–49 / 1949–50
Denis Compton
1948–49
Bryn Jones
1938–39 / 1948–49
Edward Carr
1937–38
Leslie Jones
1937–38
Jackie Milne
1937–38
Cliff Bastin
1933–34 / 1935–36 / 1937–38
Bobby Davidson
1936–37
Peter Dougall
1935–36
Alex James
1931–32 / 1933–34 / 1935–36
Billy Blyth
1927–28
Harry Peel
1926–27
Jimmy Ramsay
1926–27
Reg Boreham
1922–23