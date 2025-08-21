SI

Arsenal No. 10 Shirt History: Eberechi Eze in Line to Follow Club Legends

Dennis Bergkamp iconified the Arsenal shirt number during glory days under Arsène Wenger.

Max Mallow

Three of Arsenal’s biggest names wore the No. 10 shirt during their time at the club.
Three of Arsenal's biggest names wore the No. 10 shirt during their time at the club.

Arsenal, like many football clubs, have iconic shirt numbers usually reserved for big signings and homegrown talent given the weight left by legends of the past.

For the Gunners, No. 14 stands tall given the ties to their greatest-ever player: Thierry Henry. Other shirt numbers, like 10, might not have the same heaviness to them but still have significant importance given how numbers tie into the sport overall. With the 10, the player most recognised is Henry’s duo up top: Dennis Bergkamp. Though, there is also the likes of the late Kevin Campbell, Paul Merson and many others to wear it before him.

Bergkamp dazzled at Highbury wearing the shirt number. He scored one of the greatest Premier League goals of all time with the number emblazoned on his back against Newcastle United. After Bergkamp, the number was worn by five different players when the Gunners moved to Emirates Stadium. And, no one really lived up to the glory left behind by the Dutchman.

William Gallas, Robin van Persie, Jack Wilshire, Mesut Özil and Emile Smith Rowe are the five names to wear the shirt at the Emirates, though the number is currently vacant after Smith Rowe’s 2024 move to Fulham.

With Eberechi Eze seemingly on his way back home, could he take on the pressure of the shirt and lead Arsenal to a major honour? In a transfer that complements other major signings with Viktor Gyökeres taking the 14? Given he wore it with Crystal Palace, it seems likely the England midfielder dons the number for his new club too.

Ahead of possible confirmation, here’s the full history of the Arsenal No. 10 shirt below including every player to wear it for the Gunners.

Arsenal No. 10 Shirt History

Emirates Stadium Era

Player

Years

Emile Smith Rowe

2021–22 / 2023–24

Mesut Özil

2018–19 / 2019–20

Jack Wilshere

2012–13 / 2017–18

Robin van Persie

2010–2011 / 2011–2012

William Gallas

2006–07 / 2009–10

Pre-Emirates Stadium Era

Players

Years

Dennis Bergkamp

1995–96 / 2005–06

Paul Merson

1988–89 / 1994–95 / 1996–97

Ian Selley

1994–95

Kevin Campbell

1991–92 / 1993–94

Alan Smith

1990–91

Gus Caesar

1989–90

Perry Groves

1986–87 / 1987–88 / 1989–90 / 1991–92

Steve Bould

1988–89

Martin Hayes

1987–88

Kevin Richardson

1987–88

Ian Allinson

1986–87

Charlie Nicholas

1983–84 / 1986–87

Niall Quinn

1985–86

Raphael Meade

1984–85

Paul Davis

1981–82 / 1984–85

Tony Woodcock

1982–83 / 1985–86

Stewart Robson

1981–82 / 1982–83

Peter Nicholas

1980–81 / 1981–82

Brian McDermott

1980–81 / 1982–83

Steve Gatting

1978–79 / 1980–81

John Hollins

1979–80

David Price

1978–79 / 1980–81

John Devine

1978–79

Mark Heeley

1978–79

John Kosmina

1978–79

Steve Walford

1978–79

Alan Hudson

1977–78

Frank Stapleton

1976–77 / 1979–80

Alex Cropley

1975–76

Brian Kidd

1974–75 / 1975–76

Charlie George

1969–70 / 1970–71 / 1972–73 / 1974–75

John Radford

1965–66 / 1966–67 / 1968–69 / 1971–72

Ray Kennedy

1970–71 / 1973–74

Eddie Kelly

1969–70

George Graham

1968–69 / 1969–70

Bobby Gould

1967–68 / 1969–70

Peter Simpson

1967–68

Colin Addison

1966–67

Jon Sammels

1962–63 / 1966–67 / 1968–69

David Court

1965–66 / 1968–69

George Eastham

1961–62 / 1965–66

Arfon Griffiths

1961–62

Jackie Henderson

1961–62

John Barnwell

1958–59 / 1961–62 / 1963–64

Vic Groves

1958–59 / 1961–62

Joe Haverty

1960–61

Jimmy Bloomfield

1955–56 / 1960–61

Ray Swallow

1956–57

Derek Tapscott

1954–55 / 1956–57

Doug Lishman

1948–49 / 1955–56

Reg Lewis

1949–50 / 1950–51

Jimmy Logie

1949–50

Archie Macaulay

1948–49 / 1949–50

Denis Compton

1948–49

Bryn Jones

1938–39 / 1948–49

Edward Carr

1937–38

Leslie Jones

1937–38

Jackie Milne

1937–38

Cliff Bastin

1933–34 / 1935–36 / 1937–38

Bobby Davidson

1936–37

Peter Dougall

1935–36

Alex James

1931–32 / 1933–34 / 1935–36

Billy Blyth

1927–28

Harry Peel

1926–27

Jimmy Ramsay

1926–27

Reg Boreham

1922–23

Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

