Noni Madueke: Arsenal ‘Agree Fee’ to Sign Chelsea Winger
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, reports have revealed.
The Gunners have been looking for a new wide forward this summer and saw Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as the dream target, but the significant cost of such a deal saw them explore other options and contact was made with Madueke earlier this month.
An agreement over personal terms was reached as Arsenal explored their options, and it was quickly decided that they would launch a formal bid for the 23-year-old.
Negotiations did not last long and Fabrizio Romano was the first to reveal that a full agreement had been reached to take Madueke across London.
A fee of £52 million ($70.6 million) has been agreed between the two clubs, with Madueke now due to undergo a medical.
Those funds come as a welcome boost to Chelsea, who have to sell players to raise money after being punished by UEFA for breaching spending rules. The Blues need roughly £60 million ($81.5 million) to avoid further sanctions.
Should the deal go through as expected, Madueke would become the second Chelsea player to join Arsenal, following on from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who sealed a £5 million ($6.8 million) move to the Emirates Stadium earlier this summer.
Arsenal see Madueke as high-level cover for star winger Bukayo Saka, but also a versatile option who can play on the left—a position he has filled on occasion during his time at Chelsea.
Madueke has racked up 92 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, racking up 20 goals and nine assists.