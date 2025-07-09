Arsenal Submit ‘Opening Offer’ for Noni Madueke, Chelsea’s Asking Price ‘Revealed’
Arsenal have taken the next step in their efforts to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, according to the latest reporting on the developing saga.
As Chelsea continue to recruit attacking players, Madueke is at risk of falling down the Stamford Bridge pecking order, while there may be an opportunity for the Blues to turn a profit on the young England international—even if that means selling to a rival.
Having successfully gauged Madueke’s interest in a short move across London, Arsenal are believed to have already agreed personal terms with the former PSV Eindhoven talent.
Now comes the potentially more complicated step of negotiating a transfer fee with Chelsea.
The Athletic first reported talks between the clubs getting underway after Arsenal made contact. Fabrizio Romano added more details, explaining that a £50 million ($68 million) figure was put on the table, inclusive of add-ons. That isn’t enough for Chelsea, however.
The Blues are said to be demanding in excess of £50 million in guaranteed money alone, using the proposed £55 million ($74.7 million) deal in place for Anthony Elanga to join Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest as a reference point.
The Gunners have already done business with Chelsea this summer, triggering a £5 million ($6.8 million) clause to recruit goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
A much more expensive deal saw Kai Havertz trade Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium in a £65 million ($88.3 million) transfer in 2023. Jorginho, Olivier Giroud, David Luiz, Willian, Ashley Cole, Petr Cech, William Gallas, Yossi Benayoun and Lassana Diarra have all also moved directly from one to the other within last 20 years.
Arsenal additionally remain linked with Eberechi Eze, although it could be a case of one or the other between the Crystal Palace star and Madueke. Eze has a £60 million ($81.5 million) release clause that Palace would be willing to accept in three split payments, but Bayern Munich pose a rival threat.