Eberechi Eze: Arsenal, Tottenham ‘Joined by’ European Superpower in Transfer Battle
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur aren‘t the only teams interested in signing Eberechi Eze this summer, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich reportedly joining the race.
Bayern dipped their toes into the south London market last summer and walked away with the game-changing addition of Michael Olise. The Bavarian behemoths triggered the French winger’s £50 million ($68 million) release clause, and Olise went on to enjoy an outstanding debut season in Munich.
The Times report that Eze is on Bayern’s shortlist after they missed out on Florian Wirtz earlier this summer. The Bayer Leverkusen star was supposedly Die Roten’s priority target entering the transfer window, but Wirtz instead opted to join Liverpool for a record-breaking fee.
Bayern could acquire Eze for less than half the price of Wirtz, with the Englishman believed to have a release clause in the region of £60 million ($81.5 million) in his Palace contract. The Eagles are also willing to accept this fee in three instalments.
Eze has caught the eye of both north London clubs, although Tottenham’s long-standing interest has seemingly cooled in recent weeks. More intrigue has arrived from the Emirates, with Arsenal pursuing Eze independently to their striker and winger chases.
The 27-year-old is believed to be ’open’ to joining the Gunners this summer, but there has been little movement from Arsenal in terms of striking a deal with Palace. They have an array of targets on their radar and may first want to wrap up a deal for Sporting CP hitman Viktor Gyökeres.
However, Bayern’s emerging interest should come as some concern for Mikel Arteta and company. Attacking midfielder is a distinct area of need for Die Roten, especially after Jamal Musiala’s devastating leg injury sustained at the Club World Cup.
Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku is also on their shortlist, but the Frenchman has shown signs of settling within Enzo Maresca’s framework this summer.