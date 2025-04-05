Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Arsenal play their second Premier League game in five days taking on Everton at Goodison Park.
Arsenal's win over Fulham last time out was a mixed bag. Yes, they won all three points, Bukayo Saka returned and scored off the bench. But, Gabriel is now out for the season and Ben White and Jurrien Timber's availability are up in the air with just four days between Everton and the Champions League quarterfinals first leg against Real Madrid.
Mikel Arteta does have the benefit of a fully fit attack, but he has to get his defensive alignment right moving forward. Thomas Partey should play minutes at right back given injuries and Jakub Kiwior is the natural replacement for Gabriel.
Here's what Arsenal's XI could look like against Everton in the Premier League.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya nearly had another clean sheet if not for sloppy defending in the final minutes against the Cottagers.
RB: Thomas Partey—Irrespective of Jurrien Timber and Ben White's fitness levels, it looks likely Partey will be needed in some capacity at right back against Real Madrid. As such, he gets the nod here.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba will have to be at the top of his game without Gabriel next to him.
CB: Jakub Kiwior—The Polish international gets the start in a big opportunity for him.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The youngster starts, but could be an early substitute for the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Kieran Tierney to preserve him for the Champions League.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard will feel much more comfortable with Bukayo Saka in front of him.
CM: Mikel Merino—As stressful as the Merino striker era has been, it's time for him to return to midfield.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice looks to continue his strong form this season.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli had his best performance of the season against Fulham.
ST: Leandro Trossard—Trossard leads the line.
RW: Bukayo Saka—The main man is back in the lineup.