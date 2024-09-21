Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City – Premier League
Arsenal faces its toughest test in the Premier League this season when it travels to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta has a big decision to make in midfield against Pep Guardiola's team. Martin Ødegaard continues to recover from an ankle injury. Arteta will be without his club captain for some time giving the manager tactical questions to answer. First question: how does he pick up three points against the team he's tried to topple the past two years?
To make matters even more challenging, Arteta has yet to win at the Etihad during his time as Arsenal manager. Last season's draw felt like a big step up, but City still pipped Arsenal to the league trophy. It doesn't matter if this fixture is coming five games in, 15 or 25, a positive result here has major implications in the title race.
Most of the defense and attack picks itself, but Arteta has to get his midfield selection right. Jorginho could be in line for a start considering Thomas Partey's poor form to start the season. Expect Arsenal to try and hit City on the counter and play to its strengths. The Gunners conceded a single goal through five games keeping three clean sheets away from home, most recently in a 0–0 draw in the Champions League against Atalanta.
Here's how Arsenal could set up against Manchester City in the Premier League.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City – Premier League
GK: David Raya – Raya goes for his fourth clean sheet in five games fresh off making a stunning double save in the Champions League.
LB: Jurrien Timber – The Dutch defender is in strong form since returning to the first team. He keeps his spot in an unchanged backline.
CB: Gabriel – Gabriel starts alongside William Saliba after scoring the game-winning goal in the north London derby.
CB: William Saliba – Saliba was instrumental last season in keeping two clean sheets against Manchester City in the league.
RB: Benjamin White – Arsenal's first-choice right-back hasn't shown his best yet this season.
CM: Declan Rice – Back in the Arsenal side in the league after serving his one-game suspension for two yellow cards against Brighton & Hove Albion.
CM: Jorginho – The Euro 2020 champion started against City both times last year in the league. Arteta brings him in to try and facilitate a counter-attack while simultaneously protecting the defense.
CM: Kai Havertz – Even though he's played his best leading the line, Havertz will complete the midfield three while getting forward as a second striker.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli – Another struggling player in Arsenal's squad, Martinelli needs to find form fast. His pace will be crucial on the counter.
ST: Leandro Trossard – Gabriel Jesus left much to be desired midweek. He gets the start up top between Martinelli and Saka while also helping facilitate distribution while dropping deep to make himself available.
RW: Bukayo Saka – Didn't have the best game in midweek, but he's invaluable to Arsenal's style of play in all phases.