Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle: In-Form Martinelli Earns Start
Arsenal are aiming to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool when they visit Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.
Dropped points against the reigning champions and Manchester City mean the Gunners are already playing catch-up, piling even more pressure on their trip to Tyneside this weekend. Newcastle have proven tough opponents for Arsenal in recent seasons, beating Mikel Arteta’s side three times last term.
As is now expected, Arsenal have several injury concerns heading into the battle with Newcastle, but the timely returns of Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard will offer Arteta hope heading to St James’ Park.
Here is how Arsenal could line up.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Arsenal have conceded just twice in all competitions this season and Raya has the joy of playing behind one of the best defences in world football. He will, however, be put to work by Newcastle's forwards this weekend.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Ben White's injury return offered Timber a well-earned rest in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Port Vale. He will need to be fresh for a battle with Anthony Gordon on Sunday.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba has agreed a new contract with Arsenal, putting to bed concerns over a Real Madrid transfer. The Frenchman will want to celebrate with victory this weekend.
CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian colossus has been in excellent form once again this season. becoming increasingly crucial to Arsenal’s watertight defence. He will likely star in both boxes at St James’ Park, with few matching his set-piece power.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori has moved ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly in the pecking order at left back, but could be exposed by the sheer speed of Anthony Elanga. The Italian, who can be a touch reckless at times, will have to compose himself for the duel.
CM: Mikel Merino—Ødegaard should be in the matchday squad on Sunday but appears unlikely to start on his return from injury. Merino, who was once again used as a striker midweek, should retain his place in the team for now.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi has made an encouraging start to life in north London but faces an enormous test this weekend. Few midfield trios are as industrious as Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice’s consistency means Arteta need not worry about the England international on Sunday. He’s certain to be at the races against Newcastle and will take up his box-to-box role once more.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka is fit and available for Sunday's showdown, which is excellent news for Arteta given Noni Madueke is now sidelined for around two months. The winger will need some time to get back up to full speed but will instantly elevate Arsenal’s attack.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The Swede has been something of a flat-track bully in the opening weeks, scoring at home against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest but offering little against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Man City.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Martinelli has played his way into Arteta’s plans with excellent contributions from the bench. He could even start ahead of Eberechi Eze this weekend despite the summer recruit’s stellar midweek strike.