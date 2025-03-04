Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven: Champions League
Arsenal return to Champions League action traveling to face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of the round of 16.
Trailing Liverpool by 13 points in the Premier League, out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Arsenal's best opportunity at a trophy likely lies in the Champions League. Easier said than done considering the club has never won the competition. Once deemed the season to finally get over the hump by winning major honors, injuries have derailed Mikel Arteta's side in 2025.
Crashing out of the Champions League now would more or less be the nail in the coffin, so Arsenal should be extra motivated to at least get past PSV. If they manage to do so, a meeting with Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid is up next. Still, getting past the round of 16 to fans is a non-negotiable no matter the amount of injuries.
Here's what Arsenal's XI could look like against PSV in the first leg.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. PSV (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Raya commanded the second best defense of the league phase conceding just three goals.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Arteta seemingly is working Ben White back into the team, so Timber continues to start on the left.
CB: Gabriel—Gabriel must be at his best on set pieces given Arsenal's attacking deficiencies.
CB: William Saliba—Keeping a clean sheet on the road will improve Arsenal's chances of advancing.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The academy product should be fresh after he was suspended for Arsenal's clash with Nottingham Forest.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Ødegaard must be better in front of goal.
CM: Thomas Partey—Partey returns to the starting lineup replacing Jorginho.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice needs to be on point with his corner deliveries.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—The 17-year-old is the best option to start on the right.
ST: Mikel Merino—Lacking options up top, Arteta continues rolling with Merino.
LW: Leandro Trossard—Trossard scored a crucial goal last year in the round of 16.