Arsenal Giving ‘Serious Consideration’ to Move for Premier League Attacker
Arsenal are reported to be showing more interest in Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze than any other club, as the Gunners weigh up their next move in the transfer market.
Deals for Martín Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Cristhian Mosquera are being worked on, primarily to provide additional structure and depth. But the Gunners still haven’t made much progress in pursuing players who will bring more firepower.
Viktor Gyökeres appears to be fighting with Sporting CP over what the Portuguese champions are prepared to sell him for, while Benjamin Šeško talks are also thought to have stalled. Meanwhile, fresh reports link Arsenal with €100 million (£85.8 million, $118.2 million) Hugo Ekitike.
Eze isn’t the striker that Gunners fans are crying out for to compete with Liverpool and a rebuilt Manchester City in next season’s Premier League title race. But the Palace talisman, who scored the winning goal in May’s FA Cup final, could certainly add goals and creativity.
Arsenal were already reported earlier this month to be “exploring” what such a deal might look like. Now, The Athletic writes that “serious consideration” is being given and “no other clubs have the same level of interest” in Eze as it stands, although contact with Palace is yet to be made.
The England international has a release clause thought to be worth more than £60 million (£82.6 million), but “a number of other options” are also on Arsenal’s radar for a versatile attacker. If the Gunners moved forward with Eze, they would hope to negotiate a lower price with Palace.
Eze has consistently impressed in the Premier League since Palace saw fit to pay £17 million ($23.4 million) after watching him in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers. He made his senior England debut in 2023 and has 11 caps and one goal to his name so far.