Arsenal Set Gabriel Martinelli ‘Asking Price’ Ahead of Busy Summer Transfer Window
Arsenal reportedly value Gabriel Martinelli over £50 million ($67 million) the summer if clubs come calling as Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta prepare for a pivotal and busy summer transfer window.
According to The Athletic, the club plans on keeping the Brazilian winger with his contract running through 2027. Though, plans could change if a move appealing to the 23-year-old and one financially sufficient for the club comes in.
Martinelli, first arriving in 2019, has been one of Arsenal’s best transfers in recent history. At 18-years-old, Arsenal bought Martinelli from Brazilian Serie D’s Ituano for a reported £6 million ($8 million). Since then, he’s scored 51 Premier League goals for the club and was part of their successful 2019–20 FA Cup campaign. His best league campaign came in 2022–23 scoring 15 goals during the Gunners’s first title challenge under Arteta.
Injuries have hampered his Arsenal tenure along with outside criticism calling for more dynamism on the left flank. Both Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, another winger who’s future has been openly discussed, struggled this season to effectively create chances and score goals coming in off the left. Teams often double—or triple—up on the right flank to neutralize Bukayo Saka.
Fans believe Arsenal need more of an attacking threat on the left, a common critique since Granit Xhaka’s departure. Arsenal have yet to find the attacking consistency displayed by Martinelli, Xhaka and Oleksandr Zinchenko in 2022–23 under Arteta.
While most expect Arsenal to invest in a striker this summer amid links to Viktor Gyökeres and others, opportunity to improve at left wing could be capitalized on.
Rodrygo, Nico Williams, Leroy Sane and Jamie Gittens are among the wide forwards linked with the club this summer.