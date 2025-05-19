Xabi Alonso ‘Makes Rodrygo Decision’ Amid Arsenal, Man Utd Interest
Xabi Alonso is taking a closer look at Rodrygo‘s role at Real Madrid ahead of his expected arrival to the Spanish capital, a report has claimed.
Although Real Madrid have yet to officially confirm Alonso is replacing Carlo Ancelotti, it is only a matter of time before the club welcomes the FIFA World Cup winner back to Spain. Several major decisions await Alonso once he is named the new manager of the biggest club in the world, including the future of Rodrygo.
The Brazilian, who has become a mainstay on Real Madrid‘s right wing over the years, struggled to produce this campaign. Before his season ended early due to injury, Rodrygo was in the middle of a 12-game goal drought across all competitions and had not found the back of the net in La Liga since January.
According to AS, Alonso wants to play with just Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé up top, leaving Rodrygo to more of a supporting role. The winger could also see his minutes reduced by the emergence of 20-year-old Arda Güler.
Since Mbappé‘s arrival, it is hard to deny that Real Madrid struggled with the front three of Vinícius Júnior, the Frenchman and Rodrygo. In the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid, Los Blancos scored just two goals in 210 minutes across two legs. Then, in the Champions League quarterfinals against Arsenal, Real Madrid only found the back of the net once in 180 minutes across two legs.
The team‘s attack looked much better with just two forwards leading the line, often leaving Rodrygo as the odd man out. Still, the 24-year-old is an elite winger when at his best and playing in his natural position on the left. Several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal, are interested in the Brazilian should he opt to leave Real Madrid this summer.
As speculation continues to grow, particularly over his alleged unhappiness in the Spanish capital, Rodrygo took to social media to write, “Stop making things up.”
Despite the message, question marks will continue to surround‘s Rodrygo‘s future as the summer transfer window approaches. Until Alonso arrives in Madrid, though, there will likely not be a final verdict from either party.