‘I Was Impressed’—Arsenal Star Praises Viktor Gyokeres After Premier League Debut
Arsenal kicked-off their 2025–26 season with a narrow victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. The game also witnessed the highly anticipated Premier League debut the Gunners’ new centre forward: Viktor Gyökeres.
The former Sporting CP striker spearheaded Arsenal’s attack from the start. All things considered, it was a lacklustre debut for Gyökeres, who failed to truly make an impact and struggled to get involved in the game. It’s clear that the Swede needs time to adapt to the fast-paced, physical style of the Premier League after dominating the less demanding Primeira Liga.
Nevertheless, Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka was asked about his new attacking partner’s debut after the game, and he was quick to praise what he deemed as an encouraging opening act from Gyökeres.
“I was impressed with him and he battled for us,” Saka said. “It was tough, there was a big battle up there. I thought he did well.”
“His performance gives us something to build on and I am sure it will help him next week. He has slotted in well and so have the other guys,” Saka added.
Gyökeres was tasked with battling with Matthijs de Ligt for much of the afternoon. Though his hold-up play was solid, he failed to have a shot on target. Still, it must be said it wasn’t Arsenal’s most prolific attacking performance considering that as a team they only mustered three shots on target.
It’s still too soon to judge Gyökeres harshly. The most important thing for Arsenal is that they began their season with a win at a difficult ground. The win marked the Gunners’ third win away at Old Trafford this decade—before that they hadn’t won at the Theatre of Dreams since 2006.
Gyökeres, Saka and the Gunners will hope for a more convincing performance next time out, hosting Leeds United at Emirates Stadium for their home debut on Saturday, Aug. 23.