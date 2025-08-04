Arsenal Reveal Stunning 2025–26 Third Kit Celebrating 2000s Favourite
Arsenal have unveiled their all-new 2025–26 third kit, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their final season at Highbury.
The Gunners had popular releases over the years since moving back to adidas in 2019, but fans showed particular excitement for this year’s third kit after leaked images surfaced online. This is the only release that features a traditional collar since the home shirt from the 2022–23 season.
The shirt is reminiscent of the 2007–08 release under then-sponsor Nike. Though, instead of a white base, this shirt features a stencil-like graphic design including the retro club logo from 1936.
Arsenal have had commercial success in the past releasing retro-inspired shirts from the 1990s, but this release looks to capitalise on what is perhaps a fashionable era for the Gunners.
The inspiration for this new kit comes from Arsenal’s former Highbury home. This year will be the 20th anniversary of the Gunners’ final season at their previous stomping ground, and the new kit features several nods to the architecture of Highbury.
“We all know how much Highbury means to our supporters, it’s part of the club’s identity,” Jurrien Timber reflected. “I grew up watching legends like Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry, and wearing this kit is a way of honouring that history while inspiring the next generation of Arsenal supporters.
“It’s a special design, and I’m proud to wear it this season in front of our supporters.”
