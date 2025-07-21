Best Arsenal Shirts of the Adidas Era: Ranking the Top 10
Arsenal have dominated the football shirt arena for the past six years since entering a new partnering with adidas back in 2019.
One of the most exciting times of the footballing offseason is shirt announcements. Fans usually already have a taste of what their favourite clubs will be wearing at home given Premier League tendencies to debut a new shirt at a final home game of a campaign, but the away and third kit reveals drum up excitement for fans, collectors and aficionados. Arsenal recently unveiled their 2025–26 away shirt featuring a purple graphic design inspired by a 1990s release.
The Gunners, in one of the most lucrative deals in the Premier League, have released some of the best shirts this era. They’ve also had some stinkers along the way, but not every fan will like every release each year.
Let’s take a look at the 10 best Arsenal shirts from 2019–2025, including any shirts already revealed for the upcoming 2025–26 season.
*As of writing, Arsenal have only announced their 2025–26 home and away shirts. Goalkeeper kits and Arsenal’s No More Red initiative are excluded from consideration.
10 Best Arsenal Shirts From 2019—Ranked
10. 2023–24 Away Shirt
A shirt that certainly had its fair share of critics, but one that eventually grew on people over time thanks to some iconic away performances. Arsenal’s 2023–24 away shirt featured a neon yellow theme with light blue accents for badge and branding.
As the main design theme, the shirt features black lines across the front that are loosely inspired by N7, the London borough Arsenal call home. One we reckon will age even better with time. Kai Havertz’s song was born away to Bournemouth when he scored his first goal for the club in the shirt.
9. 2024–25 Third Shirt
Arsenal have had their fair share of underwhelming shirt releases, especially in the third shirt department (see 2023–2024, 2020–2021 and 2019–2020), but their release from last campaign was a return to form. It was a simple, yet vibrant release featuring light blue and purple accidents with the adidas Originals logo and alternate cannon crest.
8. 2025–26 Home Shirt
Arsenal’s 2025–2026 home shirt in a couple years could fly up the rankings, especially if silverware is won while wearing it. After several seasons of experimenting with different accents and highlights for the home shirt, Arsenal shifted to a pure red and white strip. The shirt does feature some flair with a repeated gothic-style “A” that goes across the body of the design.
7. 2022–23 Third Shirt
Arsenal actually wore their 2022–2023 third shirt before any other design that season since they began the season on the road away to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The shirt stands tall as the best third kit released during this run with adidas. The pink, navy and clear blue design, even as a third kit, made it stand tall during arguably Arsenal's single best year for shirt releases in modern history.
6. 2024–25 Away Shirt
Arsenal collaborated with British African heritage brand Labrum London for their 2024–25 shirt featuring pan-African colours of black, red and green. Labrum London founder Foday Dumbuya also designed a zig-zag graphic that accented the shirt around the armpits creating one of the more unique looks for the Gunners. It stands tall as the third-best away shirt from this era of Arsenal and adidas.
5. 2023–24 Home Shirt
Arsenal fans have come a long way in great home shirt releases over the years. Their 2023–2024 home shirt is connected to multiple memorable moments like Declan Rice’s match-winner against Manchester United in his debut season, the penalty shootout victory over FC Porto in the Champions League and their first league win over Manchester City in almost eight years. The gold accents were an homage to Arsenal’s iconic Invincibles, lending a bit of flair to their red and white colours.
4. 2022–23 Home Shirt
Fans have their opinions about collar designs, but Arsenal's 2022–23 shirt is a great example of how to implement one. Plus, supporters will have fond memories (if this project leads to a big trophy) of the shirt they first challenged for the Premier League title in quite some time. It might’ve ended catastrophically, but Arsenal played their best football under Mikel Arteta in this shirt.
3. 2019–20 Home Shirt
When Arsenal and adidas announced their new partnership, the two had to smash it out of the park with their first home kit. Especially after the PUMA years where fans were unhappy with how they fit and the designs. The first home shirt in 2019–20 remains of its ilk released in recent history. The striped accents on the sleeves and collar along with the three stripes across the shoulders in white created a memorable release in the first year.
This shirt stands as the best home release of the modern adidas era for the Gunners. It would also prove to be the final shirt of the Unai Emery era, and the beginning of Mikel Arteta’s tenure.
2. 2019–20 Away Shirt
It’s common for brands and clubs to celebrate vintage shirt designs in modern releases. Arsenal and adidas did just that in their first year back together when they released a ‘Bruised Banana’ inspired away shirt. The release was a massive success and remains one of the best away shirts of the century.
1. 2022–23 Away Shirt
Far and away Arsenal’s best kit release of this new adidas era. The black graphic design with the gold accents on brand names combined with the alternate cannon crest created one of the best shirts of the modern Premier League era.
Another iconic Arsenal song of Arteta’s tenure was popularised when the Gunners were playing in the shirt with William Saliba’s simple but catchy chant debuting away to Bournemouth. There really is something about games away to Bournemouth for Arsenal and songs.