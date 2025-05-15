Arsenal Unveil Smooth New adidas 2025/26 Home Kit
Arsenal have released the home kit they will wear for the 2025/26 season with a launch film that takes supporters on a journey to the "heart" of the north London club.
The club's famous red and white shirt has a repeating pattern of the Gothic 'A' woven into the fabric, a style that has become synonymous with Arsenal's identity and featured on the shirt they wore during their title-winning 1990/91 campaign.
Arsenal's new shirt will be paired with traditional white shorts and red socks, with supporters getting a first look at the new apparel when the Gunners take on Newcastle United in their final home game of the current Premier League season.
Each shirt uses adidas' HEAT.RDY technology, aimed to provide improved comfort, fit and moisture management, and key to the design is the incorporation of a mesh fabric material and 3D engineered fabric in the nape that provides consistent ventilation.
The club's launch video aims to showcase the feeling and emotion of being a supporter, using the sounds of players' real heartbeats to provide a more immersive experience, and the film also features young participants from a number of Arsenal’s local community programmes – all of which use the power of football to develop and educate children and young people.
"I love our new kit, it looks fresh," breakthrough Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly said. "I'm excited to wear this in front of our incredible supporters. Their energy lifts us and when we step out in the shirt, we feel it more than ever."
Kim Little, the captain of Arsenal's women's side, remarked: "Supporters are at the heart of everything we do, and this new kit connects to that so deeply. We carry our supporters with us, and they carry us with them, no matter where they are. They push us forward."
Arsenal's new adidas kit is available to purchase now via Arsenal club stores, Arsenal Direct, selected adidas retail stores and at the Arsenal section of adidas' website.