Arsenal Take Surprise Viktor Gyokeres Transfer ‘Action’ After Man Utd Snub
Viktor Gyökeres may want a move to Arsenal, but the feeling is not entirely mutual, according to reports from Portugal.
The prolific Swedish striker is at the epicentre of a tantalising transfer saga. Amid a flurry of rumours linking Gyökeres with a glut of clubs dotted all over the continent, Arsenal and Manchester United were thought to be leading the queue of suitors.
This tale took another twist once it emerged that the 27-year-old’s reported preference was to join the Gunners with their promise of Champions League football rather than United. Although, there is still a long way to go before any agreement is finalised.
When faced with speculation that his star forward would be available for a reduced sum of £59 million ($80 million), Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas sent a strongly worded warning to every interested onlooker: “Threats, blackmail, insults, they don't work with me.”
Sporting aren’t going to demand the full £85 million ($115.6 million) sum listed in his release clause, but Gyökeres is expected to be valued at around £68 million ($92.4 million).
After their initial offer was bluntly knocked back, Arsenal have tabled a second bid of £59.6 million ($80.9 million), according to A BOLA. The report claims that it would be “difficult” for a deal to be struck on these terms. Fellow Portuguese outlet Record goes one step further, insisting that Arsenal have “frozen” negotiations with Sporting after being repeatedly directed to his £68 million price tag.
The prospect of being reunited with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United is not completely ruled out by A BOLA. The Red Devils—and Serie A outfit Juventus—could consider re-entering negotiations but only if Arsenal completely pull out of the race.
Gyökeres is not the only striker under consideration at Arsenal or United. While the Gunners are also closely monitoring the future of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško, Amorim has been tipped to make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitiké.