Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The top two face off in the Champions League on Wednesday night, as Arsenal play host to an eagerly anticipated affair with Bayern Munich.
Both teams have maintained 100% records through four league phase games, and Bayern’s credentials were laid bare in Gameweek 4. Vincent Kompany’s side produced an outstanding first-half performance in Paris to take a 2–0 half-time lead over holders Paris Saint-Germain, but Luis Díaz’s dismissal meant they had to dig in to secure a deserved victory.
They’ve failed to win just one game this season—against Union Berlin before the November break— and their upcoming opponents have only had a couple of blemishes.
Athletic Club, Olympiacos, Atlético Madrid and Slavia Prague have been cast aside without the concession of a goal by Arsenal in this competition, and Mikel Arteta’s side believe they can go all the way in Europe this term. They were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Bayern two seasons ago, before losing to eventual winners PSG last term.
The Gunners enter this blockbuster bout off the back of a memorable 4–1 triumph in the North London Derby, during which summer arrival Eberechi Eze enjoyed his first grand day out in Arsenal colours. He became just the fourth player to score a hat-trick in the esteemed fixture, and the first since the Premier League’s inauguration.
Arteta will hope he can inspire another special Emirates night under the lights.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Wednesday’s potentially enthralling Champions League clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
- VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo (ITA)
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 0 wins
- Bayern Munich: 4 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Bayern Munich 1–0 Arsenal (April 17, 2024)—Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Arsenal 4–1 Tottenham - 23/11/25
Bayern Munich 6–2 Freiburg - 22/11/25
Sunderland 2–2 Arsenal - 08/11/25
Union Berlin 2–2 Bayern Munich - 08/11/25
Slavia Prague 0–3 Arsenal - 04/11/25
PSG 1–2 Bayern Munich - 04/11/25
Burnley 0–2 Arsenal - 01/11/25
Bayern Munich 3–0 Bayer Leverkusen - 01/11/25
Arsenal 2–0 Brighton - 29/10/25
Köln 1–4 Bayern Munich - 29/10/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Arsenal Team News
Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres are poised to miss out again on Wednesday, but Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to be involved after training on Tuesday.
Martín Zubimendi is available after serving his one-game suspension in Gameweek 4, with the Spaniard likely to start in an unchanged midfield.
In fact, Arteta may be hesitant to make many changes from the team that dismantled Spurs on Sunday. Hat-trick hero Eberechi Eze worked superbly in partnership with false nine Mikel Merino, and the Spaniard will reprise his role in Arsenal’s frontline, given their absences.
Myles Lewis-Skelly could come in for Riccardo Calafiori at left-back, while Noni Madueke may earn a start down the left flank.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Madueke; Merino.
Bayern Munich Team News
Vincent Kompany has a selection dilemma with Luis Díaz suspended. The Colombian was sent off for a nasty challenge on Achraf Hakimi last time out in this competition, and will sit out of Bayern’s next three league phase games.
It seems like it’ll be a toss-up between Lennart Karl and Nicolas Jackson, with Serge Gnabry set to come back into the XI. Michael Olise starred in Bayern’s 6–2 win over Freiburg on Saturday.
Karl’s impressive start to his senior career means the Bayern manager may trust him against Europe’s stoutest defence on Wednesday. The versatile Raphaël Guerreiro is also an option to start in attack.
The visitors are also operating without Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanišić; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane.
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Score Prediction
It’s a battle of Europe’s most potent attack and the meanest defence in north London, with a blockbuster duel in store. Arsenal and Bayern currently look like the continent’s most complete units, and Sunday’s derby triumph felt significant in the context of the Premier League title race for the Gunners.
However, they’ll encounter a side that functions in complete contrast to Tottenham Hotspur here, with Kompany‘s Bayern a cohesive beast out of possession. With the ball, they have the capacity to overwhelm and overpower, so only the very best Arsenal showing will thrust them to victory.
Both teams have a couple of key absentees, but that shouldn’t detract from Wednesday‘s spectacle. Each should land punches, and a sharing of the spoils seems fair.