Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday when they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners saw their Premier League title bid officially ended by Liverpool's victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, following up that disappointment with a similarly disheartening 1-0 Champions League semi-final first leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain midweek. Ousmane Dembele's early strike condemned the north Londoners to a frustrating loss.
The focus of attention for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal players will be on the upcoming second leg in Paris on Wednesday evening rather than Bournemouth's visit, with wholesale changes expected for the clash with the Cherries.
Bournemouth are not out of contention for European qualification this season, although whether an eighth-placed finish will be enough to reach the Europa Conference League is yet to be determined. The south coast side, who beat Arsenal earlier this term, could climb above Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham with a draw or victory at the Emirates.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the affair.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Bournemouth Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday 3 May
- Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 4 wins
- Bournemouth: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Bournemouth 2-0 Arsenal (October 19, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Bournemouth
Arsenal 0-1 PSG - 29/04/25
Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd - 27/04/25
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace - 23/04/25
Crystal Palace 0-0 Bournemouth - 19/04/25
Ipswich 0-4 Arsenal - 20/04/25
Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham - 14/04/25
Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal - 16/04/25
West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth - 05/04/25
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford - 12/04/25
Bournemouth 1-2 Ipswich - 02/04/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Bournemouth on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Arsenal Team News
Arteta is expected to offer his peripheral figures starts against the Cherries but Arsenal's list of absentees severely limits his options. In defence, the Gunners are already without Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu, while backup goalkeeper Neto is ineligible to face his parent club.
Jorginho's absence proved critical on Tuesday night given Thomas Partey was also suspended - the Ghana international now available once more - while injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have caused Arsenal problems for months.
Ben White, Kieran Tierney and Ethan Nwaneri are among those who could come into the team.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Merino, Partey, Zinchenko; Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling.
Bournemouth Team News
Bournemouth were successful in their appeal against Evanilson's red card picked up at home to Manchester United last weekend. The Brazilian was sent off for violent conduct despite slipping in his challenge but has seen his suspension lifted.
However, Andoni Iraola will be without three players for the trip to Arsenal, with Enes Unal and Luis Sinisterra absent in the final third. Ryan Christie is missing in midfield for the rest of the season, too, with Alex Scott or Lewis Cook taking his place.
Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Cook, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara; Evanilson.
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth Score Prediction
Arsenal will make sweeping alterations on Saturday and could drop points once again - as they have done in three of their last four league matches - but the Gunners can ill-afford to surrender too many more before they start nervously looking over their shoulder.
Bournemouth have proven remarkably unpredictable this season and certainly have the capacity to beat the Gunners. However, the home side may just squeeze victory in a game of fine margins given the options they have at their disposal either from the start or the bench.