Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Premier League leaders Arsenal are back in action on Sunday afternoon as they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates.
The spoils were shared the last time Oliver Glasner’s side made the trip up to north London, with Palace‘s 2–2 draw arriving when Arsenal’s title challenge was on the brink of collapse. The Gunners did win the other two meetings last season, though, including an emphatic 5–1 victory away from home.
The Eagles have since lifted the FA Cup and Community Shield, all while embarking on a club-record 18-game unbeaten run. However, they’re now winless in three across all competitions, having lost at home to AEK Larnaca in the Conference League on Thursday.
Arsenal, meanwhile, won their sixth game in succession against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday night, continuing their perfect start to the Champions League with a thumping 4–0 victory.
Mikel Arteta’s side appear imperious at the Premier League’s summit, but Manchester City are showing signs of returning to an imperious level. The champions can’t be ruled out either, and they could move to within a point of the Gunners before they kick off this weekend.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Sunday’s Premier League clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Sunday, October 26
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Referee: Tom Bramall
- VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 4 wins
- Crystal Palace: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Arsenal 2–2 Crystal Palace (April 24, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
Arsenal 4–0 Atlético Madrid - 21/10/25
Crystal Palace 0–1 AEK Larnaca - 23/10/25
Fulham 0–1 Arsenal - 18/10/25
Crystal Palace 3–3 Bournemouth - 18/10/25
Arsenal 2–0 West Ham - 04/10/25
Dynamo Kyiv 0–2 Crystal Palace - 02/10/25
Arsenal 2–0 Olympiacos - 01/10/25
Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool - 27/09/25
Newcastle 1–2 Arsenal - 28/09/25
West Ham 1–2 Crystal Palace - 20/09/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Arsenal Team News
The Gunners have the league’s stoutest defence, but they could be without the services of the prolific Gabriel on Sunday. Arteta confirmed on Friday that the defender hasn’t been able to train since picking up an injury against Atléti.
If Gabriel isn’t risked, Cristhian Mosquera is ready to step in and partner William Saliba. Piero Hincapié may also be considered, but he’s appeared just once for the club since joining on deadline day.
Riccardo Calafiori and Leandro Trossard are likely to be recalled, while Eberechi Eze should retain his place as his former club comes to town.
Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard are all still out.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard.
Crystal Palace Team News
Palace’s injury list is pretty short, but the quick turnaround from Thursday means Glasner will be chopping and changing his starting XI again.
Chris Richards and Adam Wharton are certainties to return to the team, with the latter only appearing off the bench on Thursday. Eddie Nketiah may also earn a start against his former club, but he’d surely operate in tandem with Jean-Philippe Mateta. Yeremy Pino would be the most likely to drop out.
Injured pair Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad are yet to feature for the visitors this season.
Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi; Muñoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Nketiah; Mateta.
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Score Prediction
Palace were always going to endure a comedown after their record-breaking high climaxed before the international break, and their winless run is set to continue this weekend.
Glasner lamented his side’s work in the final third in Thursday night’s defeat to Larnaca, but the visitors will do well to test David Raya at all on Sunday, such is the stubbornness with which Arsenal have performed this season. Even if Gabriel is absent, the hosts are capable of keeping this exuberant and well-coached Palace team at arm’s length.
With the visitors’ quicker turnaround also taken into consideration, expect a controlled and comfortable win for the home side.