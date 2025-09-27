West Ham Take Just Four Hours to Confirm Graham Potter Successor
West Ham United have wasted no time at all in appointing Graham Potter’s successor, confirming the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo on a three-year contract.
The 51-year-old was dismissed as Nottingham Forest manager earlier this month after falling out with the club’s hierarchy—his departure a surprise given the success he enjoyed with the Tricky Trees during 2024–25.
His arrival at London Stadium isn’t a surprise, however, given West Ham’s dreadful start to the season. The Hammers have lost four of their first five Premier League games, but more concerningly have conceded 13 goals in that time. A 2–1 lead was also surrendered against Nuno’s former club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, in the Carabao Cup.
“I am very pleased to be here and very proud to be representing West Ham United,” Nuno told the club’s official website. “My objective is to work hard to get the very best from the team and ensure that we are as competitive as we possibly can be. The work has already started and I am looking forward to the challenge that is ahead.”
Nuno led Forest to a surprise seventh place finish last season, earning passage into the Europa League after Crystal Palace were demoted to the Conference League because of co-ownership issues involving former investor John Textor.
But his relationship with the club’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, deteriorated after he was critical of Forest’s approach to the summer transfer window, while there were widespread rumours of a rift with technical director Edu Gaspar—the 47-year-old appointed to his role in the summer after previously spending two-and-a-half years as Arsenal’s sporting director.
The task ahead of Nuno is sizeable, with West Ham off to a bad start in the league and supporters unhappy with how the club is being run by owner David Sullivan. His reign will start on Monday night when the Hammers travel to Everton for Monday Night Football to face former manager David Moyes—Nuno will work with existing staff for that fixture while appointments to his backroom team are made.