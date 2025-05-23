Arsenal Women vs. Barcelona Femeni — UWCL Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Barcelona are aiming to win a third successive UEFA Women’s Champions League title when they face Arsenal in Saturday’s final in Lisbon.
The Catalan behemoths have established themselves as the continent’s best over recent seasons and have reached the last five finals, winning three and potentially increasing that total to four this weekend. Pere Romeu’s side will be strong favourites to lift the trophy having thrashed Women’s Super League champions Chelsea in the semifinal and considering they have lost just three times in all competitions this term.
Arsenal nervously await a battle with Europe’s best and are hoping to upset the odds to claim only their second Champions League title—the previous triumph coming all the way back in 2006–07. Renée Slegers has turned the club’s fortunes around since arriving in October and masterminded an astonishing second leg victory over Lyon in the semifinal. Conquering the reigning champions will be an even sterner challenge.
Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Lisbon, Portugal
- Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade
- Date: Saturday, 24 May
- Kick-off Time: 17:00 BST / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT
- Referee: Ivana Martinčić (CRO)
- VAR: Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (POR)
Arsenal vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Arsenal: 2 wins
- Barcelona: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Arsenal 0–4 Barcelona (December 9, 2021) - UWCL
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
Barcelona
Arsenal 4–3 Man Utd - 10/05/25
Barcelona 6–0 Athletic Club - 18/05/25
Brighton 4–2 Arsenal - 05/05/25
Real Betis 0–9 Barcelona - 11/05/25
Aston Villa 5–2 Arsenal - 30/04/25
Barcelona 4–0 Deportivo La Coruña - 04/05/25
Lyon 1–4 Arsenal - 27/05/25
Levante Badalona 0–2 Barcelona - 01/05/25
Arsenal 1–2 Lyon - 19/05/25
Chelsea 1–4 Barcelona - 27/04/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Barcelona on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
DAZN USA
United Kingdom
YouTube, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, DAZN UK, DAZN International
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Arsenal Team News
Mariona Caldentey was named the WSL Player of the Season following an exceptional debut term with Arsenal and now faces familiar opposition as she looks to push the Gunners to European glory. The Spaniard faces her former employers in the final having won the competition three times with Barcelona.
Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar is an injury doubt for Saturday’s clash, with Manuela Zinsberger likely to start in between the sticks if she’s absent again. The Gunners will also be without Lina Hurtig, who has been sidelined since March.
Arsenal need big performances from their leading stars and will require a clinical showing from Alessia Russo up top. The striker is the competition’s second-top scorer and she produced an excellent display in the semifinal second leg victory over Lyon.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3): Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Maanum, Little, Mariona; Foord, Russo, Mead.
Barcelona Team News
Having scored in last year’s final, Aitana Bonmatí could have the final say over this year’s event. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner is seeking her 21st major title with Barcelona and is supported by a cohort of superstars.
Cláudia Pina is one of those world-beaters and despite being the competition’s top scorer with 10 strikes to her name, she’s not guaranteed a starting berth in the final. The front three of Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo is likely to feature from the off.
Kika Nazareth misses out through an ankle injury.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-3-3): Coll; Batlle, Paredes, León, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Guijarro, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pajor, Paralluelo.
Arsenal vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
Barcelona are aiming to join Lyon as the only teams to win the Champions League three years in a row and there can be no doubting their position as favourites for the final. They eased past recent finalists Wolfsburg and Chelsea in the knockout phase and enter the fixture fresh from another Liga F crown. They fear absolutely nobody.
Arsenal will certainly believe in themselves, too. They have produced several impressive comebacks in the Champions League this season and have shown tremendous spirit since Slegers’ arrival. However, Saturday’s battle could prove a step too far for the north London side.