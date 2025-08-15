Aston Villa vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The first Saturday lunchtime kick-off of the 2025–26 Premier League season sees Aston Villa take on Newcastle United at Villa Park.
These two teams entered the final day of last term boasting Champions League aspirations, and Villa would’ve qualified for UEFA’s premier club competition had they beaten Manchester United. Instead, they lost 2–0, unaided by the controversial ruling out of Morgan Rogers’ opening goal.
Newcastle were beaten at home by Everton, but Villa’s loss meant they secured a fifth-place finish.
Thus, the Magpies were expected to “kick on” this summer, but the transfer window has been nothing short of a nightmare. Most significantly, their star of last season, Alexander Isak, wants out, and Eddie Howe hasn’t yet improved his squad to the degree he would’ve liked.
Unai Emery and Villa have been hamstring by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), and have enjoyed a quiet window so far after their hectic winter. Things surely would’ve played out differently had they usurped Newcastle in the table on the final day.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s Premier League clash.
What Time Does Aston Villa vs. Newcastle Kick-Off?
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Date: Saturday, 16 August
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Peter Bankes
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Aston Villa: 1 win
- Newcastle: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Aston Villa 4–1 Newcastle United (Apr. 19, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Aston Villa
Newcastle
Villarreal 0–2 Aston Villa - 10/08/25
Newcastle 0–2 Atlético Madrid - 09/08/25
Marseille 3–1 Aston Villa - 09/08/25
Newcastle 2–2 Espanyol - 08/08/25
Aston Villa 4–0 Roma - 06/08/25
Tottenham 1–1 Newcastle - 03/08/25
Nashville 2–2 Aston Villa - 02/08/25
K-League XI 1–0 Newcastle - 30/07/25
St. Louis 1–2 Aston Villa - 31/07/25
Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle - 27/07/25
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Newcastle on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV
Aston Villa Team News
The Villans are without Emiliano Martínez, who is suspended after he was sent off for a crazy challenge during their 2–0 defeat at Manchester United on the final day of last season. Dutchman Marco Bizot will make his Premier League debut in the Argentine’s absence.
Emery otherwise has a full squad to choose from, although loanees from the second half of 2024–25, Marcus Rashford, Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio, are no longer at the club.
Their spine remains intact, and we should see Evann Guessand make an appearance off the bench after signing from Nice.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Newcastle Team News
Much of the Magpie discourse this summer has focused upon Isak, who didn’t go on tour with Howe’s squad and won’t be involved this weekend amid transfer interest from Liverpool. The wantaway striker has insisted he won’t play for Newcastle again.
Jacob Ramsey is set to join the club from Aston Villa, but he’s unlikely to make his debut on Saturday against his former employers. Ramsey has been signed to mitigate the void left by Sean Longstaff, while Joe Willock is out injured.
In Isak’s absence, Howe will likely opt for false nine in Anthony Gordon, with Harvey Barnes and summer addition Anthony Elanga functioning out wide. Newcastle are yet to get a new striker through the door, but are hopeful of landing Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle Score Prediction
It was an emphatic victory for the home side when these two teams met on the opening weekend at St. James’ Park two seasons ago, and Newcastle have a good record in this fixture as of late.
However, Villa put them to the sword at Villa Park earlier this year, and the Magpies head into the opening weekend frazzled after an unconvincing preseason marred by Isak’s transfer stance.
You can envisage the visitors having some joy against a Villa backline which is typically aggressive, and the absence of Martínez could prove significant. This has the makings of a chaotic affair between two teams in a similar boat, but the more stable hosts could prevail.