Aston Villa vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

OIlie Watkins is Villa’s sharp shooter but the Magpies are without their talisman Alexander Isak.

James Cormack

Aston Villa welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.
Aston Villa welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season. / Ben Hoskins/Visionhaus/Getty Images

The first Saturday lunchtime kick-off of the 2025–26 Premier League season sees Aston Villa take on Newcastle United at Villa Park.

These two teams entered the final day of last term boasting Champions League aspirations, and Villa would’ve qualified for UEFA’s premier club competition had they beaten Manchester United. Instead, they lost 2–0, unaided by the controversial ruling out of Morgan Rogers’ opening goal.

Newcastle were beaten at home by Everton, but Villa’s loss meant they secured a fifth-place finish.

Thus, the Magpies were expected to “kick on” this summer, but the transfer window has been nothing short of a nightmare. Most significantly, their star of last season, Alexander Isak, wants out, and Eddie Howe hasn’t yet improved his squad to the degree he would’ve liked.

Unai Emery and Villa have been hamstring by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), and have enjoyed a quiet window so far after their hectic winter. Things surely would’ve played out differently had they usurped Newcastle in the table on the final day.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s Premier League clash.

What Time Does Aston Villa vs. Newcastle Kick-Off?

  • Location: Birmingham, England
  • Stadium: Villa Park
  • Date: Saturday, 16 August
  • Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Craig Pawson
  • VAR: Peter Bankes

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Aston Villa: 1 win
  • Newcastle: 3 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Aston Villa 4–1 Newcastle United (Apr. 19, 2025)—Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Aston Villa

Newcastle

Villarreal 0–2 Aston Villa - 10/08/25

Newcastle 0–2 Atlético Madrid - 09/08/25

Marseille 3–1 Aston Villa - 09/08/25

Newcastle 2–2 Espanyol - 08/08/25

Aston Villa 4–0 Roma - 06/08/25

Tottenham 1–1 Newcastle - 03/08/25

Nashville 2–2 Aston Villa - 02/08/25

K-League XI 1–0 Newcastle - 30/07/25

St. Louis 1–2 Aston Villa - 31/07/25

Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle - 27/07/25

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Newcastle on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV

Aston Villa Team News

Emiliano Martínez
Emiliano Martínez is suspended for the start of the new season. / IMAGO/Alterphotos

The Villans are without Emiliano Martínez, who is suspended after he was sent off for a crazy challenge during their 2–0 defeat at Manchester United on the final day of last season. Dutchman Marco Bizot will make his Premier League debut in the Argentine’s absence.

Emery otherwise has a full squad to choose from, although loanees from the second half of 2024–25, Marcus Rashford, Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio, are no longer at the club.

Their spine remains intact, and we should see Evann Guessand make an appearance off the bench after signing from Nice.

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle

Aston Villa’s predicted lineup to face Newcastle.
Aston Villa are without Emi Martinez. / FotMob

Newcastle Team News

Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak will not play a part. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Much of the Magpie discourse this summer has focused upon Isak, who didn’t go on tour with Howe’s squad and won’t be involved this weekend amid transfer interest from Liverpool. The wantaway striker has insisted he won’t play for Newcastle again.

Jacob Ramsey is set to join the club from Aston Villa, but he’s unlikely to make his debut on Saturday against his former employers. Ramsey has been signed to mitigate the void left by Sean Longstaff, while Joe Willock is out injured.

In Isak’s absence, Howe will likely opt for false nine in Anthony Gordon, with Harvey Barnes and summer addition Anthony Elanga functioning out wide. Newcastle are yet to get a new striker through the door, but are hopeful of landing Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle’s predicted lineup to face Aston Villa.
There’s a big miss up top for Newcastle. / FotMob

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle Score Prediction

It was an emphatic victory for the home side when these two teams met on the opening weekend at St. James’ Park two seasons ago, and Newcastle have a good record in this fixture as of late.

However, Villa put them to the sword at Villa Park earlier this year, and the Magpies head into the opening weekend frazzled after an unconvincing preseason marred by Isak’s transfer stance.

You can envisage the visitors having some joy against a Villa backline which is typically aggressive, and the absence of Martínez could prove significant. This has the makings of a chaotic affair between two teams in a similar boat, but the more stable hosts could prevail.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3–2 Newcastle

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

