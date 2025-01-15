Atlanta United Exploring Reunion With Miguel Almiron, per Report
Atlanta United are reportedly in talks with Newcastle United to bring back one of the most important players in the club's young history: Miguel Almirón
Tom Bogert reports that although Atlanta has several targets in mind to reinforce their squad, a reunion with Almirón is a real possibility. Negotiations to sign the player are not advanced yet; however, Atlanta did secure the rights to open talks for the 30-year-old Paraguay international, which previously belonged to Charlotte FC.
Almirón was part of Atlanta's first ever MLS XI in the team's inaugural season back in 2017. During his two seasons with the club, he became one of the best players in MLS and helped guide Atlanta to their first ever MLS Cup trophy in the team's second even season in 2018. His 22 goals and 29 assists in 68 MLS games, including the playoffs, earned him a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United, where he's played over 220 games since arriving in Jan. 2019.
Despite his succesful tenure in England, he's only started one Premier League match this season, and could be looking for a new start in his old home.
Atlanta United shocked many by beating Lionel Messi's record-breaking Inter Miami side in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Nevertheless, no player on the team reached double digit assists during the entirety of 2024, Almirón had 14 during his two campaigns in MLS, making a reunion seem very appealing for the 2025 season.