Ballon dOr 2025: Every Real Madrid Player Nominated
Seven Real Madrid players are up for awards at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, but only four earned a nomination for the most prestigious honor in the sport.
The 2025 Ballon d’Or nominations recognize the top players on both the men’s and women’s side in football. From emerging young stars and dominant goalkeepers to proven superstars and managers, the September ceremony will honor the best of the best, with each award voted on by football journalists across the globe.
Although Real Madrid had a disappointing 2024–25 campaign, the club still had great performances from players all over the pitch. The standouts, though, were nominated for the highest individual honor in football.
Check out every Real Madrid player up for an award at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony.
Every Real Madrid Player Nominated for 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or
Player
Position
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Jude Bellingham, widely regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the sport, earned his place on the 30-player shortlist for his underrated 2024–25 campaign. Although he could not replicate the brilliance of his debut season, the England international still recorded 29 goal contributions across all competitions.
Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, received his eighth Ballon d’Or nomination, joining Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players in history to reach the landmark at age 26. The Frenchman scored 44 goals in his record-breaking debut season in a white shirt, taking home the European Golden Boot and Pichichi Trophy along the way.
Vinícius Júnior, who controversially lost the 2024 Ballon d’Or to Rodri, is once again up for the prestigious honor. Like Bellingham, the Brazilian fell short of his 2023–24 production, but he ended the year with 22 goals and 16 assists across all competitions.
Every Real Madrid Player Nominated for 2025 Women’s Ballon d’Or
Player
Position
Caroline Weir
Midfielder
On the women's side, Caroline Weir is the only Real Madrid player to receive a nomination for the 2025 Women’s Ballon d’Or. The 30-year-old finished the 2024–25 campaign with 15 goals and 13 assists to her name, putting together a stellar campaign after she missed nearly all of last season due to an ACL injury.
Even more impressive was the Scot featured as a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder and an attacking midfielder for Los Blancos, never looking out of place no matter where she got the nod.
If there was only going to be one representative from Real Madrid, Weir is more than deserving of the honor.
Every Real Madrid Player Nominated for Kopa Trophy
Player
Position
Linda Caicedo
Forward
Dean Huijsen
Defender
Linda Caicedo dazzled for both Real Madrid and Colombia in 2024–25. Despite inconsistent minutes at the beginning of the season, Caicedo bagged 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances for Los Blancos, often dribbling past opponents with ease. The 20-year-old also starred for her country, scoring four goals in Colombia’s runners-up finish at Copa América 2025.
Although Dean Huijsen featured for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup, the center back earned his nomination for his breakout season at Bournemouth. The 20-year-old impressed not only with his defending, but also with the ball at his feet, earning himself a £50 million ($66.4 million) move to the Spanish capital this summer.
Every Real Madrid Player Nominated for Yashin Trophy
Player
Position
Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeeper
It comes as no surprise Thibaut Courtois is nominated for the Yashin Trophy. The goalkeeper bailed Real Madrid out time and time again last season, standing on his head behind a makeshift backline.
The Belgian made 53 appearances for Los Blancos, looking like the same player who won the Yashin Trophy in 2022 despite suffering an ACL injury in 2023–24. Courtois conceded 29 goals in 30 league matches, keeping 11 clean sheets along the way.