Barcelona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano: Player Ratings as Barca Overtake Real Madrid as La Liga Leaders
There's a new leader in La Liga after Barcelona defeated Rayo Vallecano 1–0 to return to the top of the standings, tied on points with Real Madrid but with a better goal difference.
The Catalans came into the game with the knowledge that a fourth straight La Liga win would see them return to the top of the standings, thanks to both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid dropping points over the weekend.
Barcelona dominated proceedings from the start and Robert Lewandowski scored his league leading 20th goal of the season from the penalty spot to open the scoring in the 28th minute. Just before half time, Rayo Vallecano scored the equalizer only for it to be disallowed for offside. The offside call wasn't necessarily the clearest, which will likely only intensify the recent debate and controversy surrounding La Liga referee's decisions, spearheaded by Real Madrid.
The second half was far more contested, with Rayo Vallecano taking the game to Barça at times. However, another masterful performance from Pedri and a sublime night from Wojciech Szczęsny helped the hosts see out the game and secure the victory.
It's been a remarkable return to form from Barcelona in La Liga. Hansi Flick's side were seven points back of Real Madrid less than a month ago; now, they're back in pole position to win their second league title of the decade. Only one point separates the top three teams in the title race, setting up for a dramatic final 14 games.
Player ratings from Barcelona's win below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
8.3/10
RB: Héctor Fort
6.9/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.2/10
CB: Íñigo Martínez
8/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.7/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.6/10
CM: Pedri
8.1/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
7.3/10
AM: Gavi
6.6/10
LW: Raphinha
7/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
7.6/10
SUB: Jules Koundé (66' for Fort)
6.7/10
SUB: Dani Olmo (66' for Gavi)
6.5/10
SUB: Eric García (81' for Cubarsí)
N/A
SUB: Ferran Torres (81' for Lewandowski)
N/A
SUB: Marc Casadó (88' for de Jong)
N/A