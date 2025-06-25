Barcelona 2025–26 Pre-Season Fixtures: Dates, Opponents, How to Watch
Following a brilliant 2024–25 season where Barcelona completed the first domestic treble in club history, expectations are sky-high for what they can achieve in Hansi Flick's second season in charge.
Flick and his squad are currently enjoying some well-deserved time off after such a successful season. Unlike other top European clubs, Barcelona aren't taking part in the Club World Cup, something players might be fine with considering they get to disconnect after a grueling 10-month campaign.
However, the Catalans will return to work in early July at the club's Ciutat Esportiva, where they'll welcome some new faces and begin their preparations for the 2025–26 season before embarking in their annual pre-season tour later in the month.
The seeds of silverware-filled campaigns are planted during the pre-season. Here's what you need to know about about Barcelona's 2025–26 pre-season plans.
Barcelona 2025-26 Pre-Season: Confirmed Fixtures
Date
Rival
Kick-Off Time
Sunday, July 27, 2025
Vissel Kobe
6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. BST
Thursday, July 31, 2025
FC Seoul
7 a.m. ET/12 p.m. BST
Monday, Aug 4, 2025
Daegu FC
7 a.m. ET/12 p.m. BST
Barcelona will return to Asia for their pre-season tour for the first time since 2019, when the club faced Chelsea and Japanese side Vissel Kobe, Andrés Iniesta's team at the time, in Japan. It'll be the seventh time ever Barcelona plays their pre-season in Asian soil.
The Catalans traveled to the United States the past three years to complete their seasons' warm-ups, but, as a global brand, they've opted to reconnect with their fanbase on the other side of the world.
Flick's side will face Vissel Kobe again six years later to start their pre-season in Japan on July 27. Then, Barça will travel to South Korea to play two more games, first vs. FC Seoul on July 31 and then against Daegu FC on Aug. 4.
Japan and South Korea are a hotspots for Barcelona fans, with the club estimating that nearly six million Culers reside in the two countries.
How to Watch Barcelona 2025-26 Pre-Season Games
There's still no confirmed information of where fans outside of Asia will be able to watch Barcelona's 2025–26 pre-season games live. However, information on the subject is expected to surface in the coming weeks.
Barcelona 2025-26 Pre-Season: Joan Gamper Trophy Match
Barcelona traditionally end their pre-season with the Trofeo Joan Gamper match. A friendly game where Barça pays homage to the club's founder with their first home match of the new season.
This year won't be the exception and Barcelona have big plans for 2025's Joan Gamper Trophy game.
Although nothing has been confirmed yet, Barcelona have already solicited the permits for the 2025 Trofeo Joan Gamper to mark the club's return to the Spotify Camp Nou, over two years after a massive renovation project began in Barcelona's home.
The plan is for the match to take place with a reduced capacity on Aug. 10, to serve as a warm-up for Barcelona's official return home this fall.
The rival for the match hasn't been confirmed yet, but reports indicate that Serie A's Como, led by former Barça player turned manager Cesc Fàbregas, are the favorites to play against the Catalans in their final pre-season game.