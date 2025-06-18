‘I'm Not Asking You’—Joan Garcia Sends Message About Joining Rivals Barcelona
Joan García has acknowledged it “won't be easy“ for Espanyol supporters to understand his transfer to Barcelona, which is all but complete after his current employers confirmed his exit.
García had plenty of admirers after two excellent seasons with Espanyol, with Arsenal and Aston Villa among those linked with the 24-year-old. But Barcelona officials decided they could not afford to miss out on his signature as they forced their way to the front of the queue.
Espanyol recently confirmed García’s release clause—a bargain €25 million ($28.8 million)—had been triggered with La Liga and, on Wednesday, published a statement revealing García’s contract with the club had been terminated as a result.
While awaiting public confirmation of his move to Barcelona, García posted an emotional statement to bid farewell to Espanyol and acknowledge the controversy caused by his move across Catalonia.
“Today I say goodbye to the club I’ve been with since I was 15. During all this time, I tried to grow every day, as a football player and as a person. Always with humility, effort and pride defending the goal of Real Espanyol,” he said.
“I gave everything I had to help the team, to represent this crest with the utmost commitment, and to live up to what wearing this shirt means. I know this decision won’t be easy for everyone.
“I’m not asking you to understand it, but I want you to know that it’s a very thoughtful decision, one I’ve considered not only for the sake of my career, but also for the good of the club, my family, and myself.
“It’s not a final goodbye, but rather a phase that closes with the conviction that everything I’ve experienced has made me better.“
García is expected to become Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper, sparking significant uncertainty over the future of Germany international Marc-André ter Stegen as a result. The 33-year-old has vowed to stay at the reigning La Liga champions but may have no choice but to leave as the Catalan giants continue to balance their precarious financial books.