Barcelona 4–3 Celta Vigo: Player Ratings As Raphinha Completes Incredible Barca Comeback
Barcelona turned around a two-goal deficit to defeat Celta Vigo 4–3 with a stoppage time winner in a thrilling affair.
Ferran Torres opened the scoring 12 minutes into the match with a sensational solo-goal, cutting in from the left wing and firing a shot from the edge of the box to bag his 10th goal in as many La Liga starts this season. Celta Vigo answered four minutes later after Wojciech Szczęsny missed in his attempt to clear a cross and Borja Iglesias made him pay with his sixth goal of the season.
Iglesias took advantage of another Barcelona blunder to score his brace and put the visitors in front in the 52nd minute. The Spanish striker wasn't done and 10 minutes later completed his hat trick as Celta caught Barça's defense out of position once again.
Hansi Flick brought on Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo to try and salvage the game and was rewarded instantly. Five minutes after his introduction, Olmo got one back for the hosts, tucking away Barcelona's second after a wonderful Raphinha assist. In the 67th minute, Yamal fired in a perfect cross for Raphinha to head-in Barça's equalizer.
Barcelona pushed forward in the final stretch of the match searching for the winner and, deep into stoppage time, Olmo was brought down inside the box, winning a penalty kick. Raphinha stepped up to the task and dispatched the penalty to clinch a dramatic victory for Barça in the 98th minute.
Barcelona secured three immense points in the La Liga title race in one of the wildest games of the season. Flick's men will be proud of how they handled adversity. However, the brilliant comeback came at a cost; Robert Lewandowski had to be substituted with an injury, casting a doubt over his availability for Barcelona's upcoming games.
Player ratings from Barcelona's comeback below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Celta Vigo (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
6.1/10
RB: Jules Koundé
6.5/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.3/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
7.5/10
LB: Gerard Martín
6.4/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
8.1/10
CM: Pedri
8.6/10
RW: Raphinha
9.6/10
AM: Fermín López
6.9/10
LW: Ferran Torres
8.1/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
6.3/10
SUB: Dani Olmo (60' for Fermín)
8/10
SUB: Lamine Yamal (60' for Torres)
7.6/10
SUB: Gavi (78' for Lewandowski)
6/10
SUB: Eric García (88' for Cubarsí)
N/A
SUB: Pau Víctor (88' for Martín)
N/A