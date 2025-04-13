La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Next Five Games After Matchweek 31
All eyes are on the La Liga title race between Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid as the season winds down.
The three Spanish giants have all lead La Liga at some point in the 2024–25 season in what has been the closest and most exciting Spanish title race in recent memory. Just one month ago, only one point separated Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid atop the table.
Recent results have created some distance among the title contenders, though. Barcelona continued their unbeaten run in 2025 with a 0–1 victory over Leganés and maintained their four-point gap to Real Madrid in the standings.
Los Blancos also collected three points in Matchweek 31 despite Kylian Mbappé's red card against Alavés. Still, Real Madrid's shocking defeat to Valencia last week puts them at a severe disadvantage. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, must wait until Monday, Apr. 14 to take on relegation-bound, Real Valladolid.
La Liga Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Barcelona
70
31
2.
Real Madrid
66
31
3.
Atlético Madrid
60
30
Here's how the next five league games of the La Liga title contenders look like.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Barcelona host Celta Vigo four days after they play the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Borussia Dortmund. The Catalans already have one foot in the Champions League semifinals, though, and therefore should be fairly rested for the La Liga fixture.
Mallorca is the next team that will try to end Barcelona's unbeaten streak in 2025, but they simply do not have the talent to compete with Hansi Flick's men. The same goes for last place Real Valladolid.
The biggest fixture left on the La Liga calendar for Barcelona is El Clásico. The Catalans could all-but claim the Spanish crown should they defeat Los Blancos for a third time this season. They then must face a stingy Espanyol side that previously defeated Real Madrid and held Atlético Madrid to a draw.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 19: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Celta Vigo
Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Mallorca
Sun, May 4: 8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT
Real Valladolid
Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Madrid
Wed, May 14: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Espanyol
Real Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Real Madrid's La Liga schedule does not get any easier. Up next is a clash with Athletic Bilbao, who already collected all three points against Los Blancos earlier in the season.
Then, Carlo Ancelotti's men take on Getafe, a club they have beaten the last six times they have met. Next up is Celta Vigo, who will be seeking their first victory at the Santiago Bernabéu in nearly 20 years. Claudio Giráldez's squad will be inspired by Valencia's recent win at the iconic stadium.
Real Madrid must win their next three games to come into El Clásico on May 11 with even a shot of retaking control of the La Liga title race. Los Blancos will not be the favorites against Barcelona, though, after Flick's men demolished them in the first two Clásicos of the season.
By the time Real Madrid play Mallorca, Barcelona might already be the champions of Spain.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, Apr. 20: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Athletic Bilbao
Wed, Apr. 23: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Getafe
Sun, May 4: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Celta Vigo
Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Barcelona
Wed, May 14:11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Mallorca
Atletico Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Atlético Madrid have a favorable schedule to close out April. Los Colchoneros' next two matches are against relegation candidates, Real Valladolid and Las Palmas.
Rayo Vallecano present a bigger threat, but Atlético Madrid will be eager to secure a better result than their 1–1 draw in the reverse fixture. Next up is an away match against Alavés, another club at the bottom of the standings.
Should Diego Simeone's men collect 12 points from those four matches, then they could very well find themselves back in the title picture when they take on Real Sociedad, especially if both Real Madrid and Barcelona drop points along the way.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. GMT
Real Valladolid
Sat, Apr. 19: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
La Palmas
Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Rayo Vallecano
Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Alavés
Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Sociedad