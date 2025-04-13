SI

La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Next Five Games After Matchweek 31

The next five matches for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid could decide the La Liga title race.

Amanda Langell

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are fighting for the Spanish crown.
All eyes are on the La Liga title race between Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid as the season winds down.

The three Spanish giants have all lead La Liga at some point in the 2024–25 season in what has been the closest and most exciting Spanish title race in recent memory. Just one month ago, only one point separated Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid atop the table.

Recent results have created some distance among the title contenders, though. Barcelona continued their unbeaten run in 2025 with a 0–1 victory over Leganés and maintained their four-point gap to Real Madrid in the standings.

Los Blancos also collected three points in Matchweek 31 despite Kylian Mbappé's red card against Alavés. Still, Real Madrid's shocking defeat to Valencia last week puts them at a severe disadvantage. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, must wait until Monday, Apr. 14 to take on relegation-bound, Real Valladolid.

La Liga Standings

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1.

Barcelona

70

31

2.

Real Madrid

66

31

3.

Atlético Madrid

60

30

Here's how the next five league games of the La Liga title contenders look like.

Barcelona's Next Five La Liga Fixtures

Barcelona
Raphinha (left) and Lamine Yamal (right) are two of the best forwards in the world. / IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Barcelona host Celta Vigo four days after they play the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Borussia Dortmund. The Catalans already have one foot in the Champions League semifinals, though, and therefore should be fairly rested for the La Liga fixture.

Mallorca is the next team that will try to end Barcelona's unbeaten streak in 2025, but they simply do not have the talent to compete with Hansi Flick's men. The same goes for last place Real Valladolid.

The biggest fixture left on the La Liga calendar for Barcelona is El Clásico. The Catalans could all-but claim the Spanish crown should they defeat Los Blancos for a third time this season. They then must face a stingy Espanyol side that previously defeated Real Madrid and held Atlético Madrid to a draw.

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 19: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT

Celta Vigo

Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT

Mallorca

Sun, May 4: 8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT

Real Valladolid

Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Real Madrid

Wed, May 14: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Espanyol

Real Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid will rely on Kylian Mbappé (left) and Vinícius Júnior (right) to get their title defense back on track. / IMAGO/Guillermo Martinez

Real Madrid's La Liga schedule does not get any easier. Up next is a clash with Athletic Bilbao, who already collected all three points against Los Blancos earlier in the season.

Then, Carlo Ancelotti's men take on Getafe, a club they have beaten the last six times they have met. Next up is Celta Vigo, who will be seeking their first victory at the Santiago Bernabéu in nearly 20 years. Claudio Giráldez's squad will be inspired by Valencia's recent win at the iconic stadium.

Real Madrid must win their next three games to come into El Clásico on May 11 with even a shot of retaking control of the La Liga title race. Los Blancos will not be the favorites against Barcelona, though, after Flick's men demolished them in the first two Clásicos of the season.

By the time Real Madrid play Mallorca, Barcelona might already be the champions of Spain.

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, Apr. 20: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Athletic Bilbao

Wed, Apr. 23: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT

Getafe

Sun, May 4: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Celta Vigo

Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Barcelona

Wed, May 14:11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Mallorca

Atletico Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures

Atletico Madrid
Atlético Madrid can no longer afford to drop points or they're title chances will disappear. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Atlético Madrid have a favorable schedule to close out April. Los Colchoneros' next two matches are against relegation candidates, Real Valladolid and Las Palmas.

Rayo Vallecano present a bigger threat, but Atlético Madrid will be eager to secure a better result than their 1–1 draw in the reverse fixture. Next up is an away match against Alavés, another club at the bottom of the standings.

Should Diego Simeone's men collect 12 points from those four matches, then they could very well find themselves back in the title picture when they take on Real Sociedad, especially if both Real Madrid and Barcelona drop points along the way.

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. GMT

Real Valladolid

Sat, Apr. 19: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

La Palmas

Tues, Apr. 22: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT

Rayo Vallecano

Sun, May 4: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Alavés

Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

Real Sociedad

Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

