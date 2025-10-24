Barcelona ‘Learn Bargain Cost’ of Striker Target Available to European Rivals
Barcelona would have to pay just €50 million (£43.6 million, $58 million) to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy next summer, a report has revealed.
Finding a new striker is becoming a key priority for Barcelona, who are expected to bid farewell to the legendary Robert Lewandowski when his contract expires, and manager Hansi Flick is known to be a huge admirer of Guirassy.
Guirassy, 29, has seen his scoring exploits with Dortmund fly largely under the radar. He racked up 38 goals and nine assists last season in his first year with the German outfit, and already has 10 goal involvements from as many appearances in the current campaign.
When negotiating his contract with Dortmund, Guirassy is understood to have secured a release clause active only to a handful of Europe’s elite clubs. This sum sat at €75 million this summer but, according to BILD, will tumble down to €50 million in 2026.
Among the clubs free to trigger this clause are Barcelona, who are known to be looking at a number of expensive targets. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is a dream target, albeit an unrealistic one, while Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez is another who would command a significant transfer fee.
The Seven Clubs That Can Trigger Guirassy’s Release Clause
If Barcelona want Guirassy, they may need to act quickly as no fewer than six top sides from across Europe will also be offered his signature at this price.
Real Madrid have the chance to sign Guirassy, although whether they would look to do so is an entirely different matter. Instead, the most realistic competition could come from the Premier League.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all named in Guirassy’s contract, with several of England’s biggest clubs likely to be tempted into a comparatively affordable move for a proven goalscorer.
Working against Guirassy in his quest to play at the highest level is his age. The Guinea international will turn 30 in March, although advances in modern fitness methods means that is no longer seen as the start of a player’s decline.
Lewandowski himself is still scoring goals at 37 years old, while Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is in arguably the best form of his entire career just a few months after turning 32. The Englishman is one of just three players to have outscored Guirassy in the Bundesliga this season with a ludicrous return of 12 goals in just seven games.