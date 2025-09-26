‘On His Radar’—Hansi Flick Eyes Prolific Striker for Barcelona
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is a keen admirer of Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, reports in Germany have confirmed, with the club planning for life after veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.
37-year-old Lewandowski has been one of world’s primary goal-getters for the best part of 15 years, winning countless trophies with Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, including a domestic treble in 2024–25. But inevitably questions have been asked about how much longer Lewandowski can compete at the highest level, with his contract also up next summer.
Rumours in Spain suggested Guirassy was a €100 million ($116.7 million) target for Barcelona, though such a move would be difficult to envisage given the club have been balancing expensive renovations to Camp Nou with the need to improve and extend contracts for important first team players like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.
Planning for life after Robert Lewandowski has Barcelona keeping a close eye on a number of exciting strikers across Europe that could potentially join the club in the near future.
German publication BILD have confirmed that Guirassy is strongly admired by Flick, having been in outstanding form for Dortmund ever since he joined from VfB Stuttgart. Flick is of course well aware of the Bundesliga from his time at Bayern, while his side were on the receiving end of Guirassy scoring a hat-trick in the 2024–25 Champions League quarterfinals.
Guirassy would go on to finish tied with Raphinha as the Champions League’s joint top goalscorer with 13 goals, raising his stock considerably in the transfer market.
Four goals in as many Bundesliga games in 2025–26 confirm that Guirassy hasn’t lost his appetite at the start of this season, but it appears not everyone share the same opinion as Flick.
The Joan Laporta Problem
As strongly as Flick might support the idea of making a move for Guirassy, the same can’t be said about Barcelona president Joan Laporta.
BILD’s report suggests opinions are divided over Guirassy, with president Laporta, who’s aiming to return for a second consecutive term and third overall when elections are held in June 2026, keen to explore other more high-profile alternatives to bolster his chances of staying in power—as long as the club’s finances allow it.
It’s no secret that, in the past, Laporta has expressed his interest in other higher profile strikers, namely Julián Álvarez and Erling Haaland. However, it would take a monumental financial effort to sign either of those two players—something Barcelona have been incapable of doing in recent years.
That could force Barcelona to pivot to other alternatives such as Guirassy, but even a move for him would likely require a hefty fee to prize him away from Dortmund.