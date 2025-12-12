Julian Alvarez Sends Firm Response to Barcelona Transfer Interest
Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez has confessed he continues to “tune out” reports of interest from Barcelona, believing most of the speculation is wide of the mark.
With the future of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski up in the air as he approaches the final six months of his contract, Barcelona are expected to be in the market for a new striker next summer and countless reports have named Alvarez as a dream target for the Blaugrana. Even midfielder Marc Bernal urged his side to make the deal a reality.
Nearly every discussion on Barcelona’s plans for the striker position includes Alvarez’s name, but the Argentina international warned fans that the speculation and what is actually happening behind the scenes are two very different things.
“Look, it doesn’t bother me,” he told MARCA. “I try not to pay much attention, but I know what’s being said. It’s all over social media.
“I think it’s more what’s being said online than what’s actually happening. I’m very focused on this season, on what lies ahead with Atlético de Madrid. So, I try to tune it out and think about myself, about continuing to grow as a player, and about winning.”
Barcelona Still ‘Undecided’ Over Striker Plans
While Lewandowski continues to score at an impressive rate—eight in 12 games so far this season—Barcelona are acutely aware that the 37-year-old is a short-term solution in attack. Just how they move on from Lewandowski, however, is a mystery.
SPORT state Barcelona are still undecided over whether to offer a new contract to Lewandowski, but the debate goes even further than that. Even if they do part ways with the Poland veteran, not only do Barcelona not know their preferred replacement, but they are not even settled on the type of player they would pursue.
Reports have named Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, himself on the older side, as the favored target, but with that deal already off the table, a new strategy is being drawn up.
Big names like Alvarez and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland are popular among fans but president Joan Laporta has already moved to distance Barcelona from such a signing. A younger option like Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong is also under consideration.
However, there are some inside Camp Nou ready to put their faith in Ferran Torres. The versatile forward has seen more minutes in a central role this season to help keep Lewandowski rested, with his return of 13 goals attracting significant attention.
“In a team like Barça, at this level and with so many competitions, it’s important to have competition,” manager Hansi Flick said of the battle for minutes between Lewandowski and Ferran. “I’m happy with all the positions.
“Having competition among players makes them better, because they always have to play at their best. What I’ve seen in recent weeks is incredible, both from Ferran and Lewandowski. I want to see everyone at the level they’re at.”