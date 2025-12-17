Surprise MLS Club Hold ‘Positive Talks’ With Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has held “positive talks” with Chicago Fire over a move to Major League Soccer, reports state.
The Pole has been one of the world’s best strikers for the past 15 years, enjoying hugely impressive spells with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona—three clubs who have won multiple trophies as a result of his contributions.
Lewandowski is now 37 years of age but continues to play at a high level for Barça. He scored 42 goals in all competitions during 2024–25—his best return for the Catalan giants—with 27 of those coming in La Liga as the title was wrestled away from bitter rivals Real Madrid.
Injuries have disrupted Lewandowski’s 2025–26 campaign, yet he’s still managed to find the back of the net eight times in La Liga from 12 outings. His influence in Europe has waned, however, with his five Champions League showings not returning a single goal.
With his contract up in the summer, there’s been widespread speculation that Barça may look to move on from Lewandowski in order to bring in a younger, fresher replacement. Harry Kane, Julián Alvarez and Erling Haaland have been linked, though the feasibility of such deals—given Barça’s ongoing financial constraints—remains to be seen.
Chicago Fire at Front of Lewandowski Queue
MLS and Saudi Arabia has been mooted as Lewandowski’s most likely destinations, potentially signifying the end of his top-level European career.
A report from BBC Sport states Chicago Fire are leading the chase for Lewandowski and have even held talks with him—conversations that have been “positive” and could feasibly lead to a summer switch. Lewandowski’s said to be “open” to heading to North America and that his wages would not be problematic for the Fire to fit into their salary cap.
The Fire also have the added luxury of Lewandowski being on their ‘discovery list,’ meaning any other MLS team can’t sign him without paying them a fee. That would, for now at least, rule out the possibility of Lewandowski heading to Inter Miami, who have a designated player slot open following the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.
Adding further weight to the possibility of Lewandowski heading to Chicago, the city have the largest Polish community in the U.S., which could be leveraged to help grow interest in the club in a similar vein to Son Heung-min arrival at LAFC in the summer.