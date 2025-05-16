Man Utd Consider Marcus Rashford Transfer ‘Incentive’ Amid Barcelona Links
Manchester United would accept bids of £40 million ($53.1 million) for Marcus Rashford from any club and are even considering covering some of the forward’s wages going forward, multiple reports have claimed.
Rashford endured a very public falling out with United manager Ruben Amorim towards the end of 2024. The club’s popular academy graduate was exiled from the first-team squad for two-and-a-half months before escaping on loan to Aston Villa at the end of the winter transfer window.
Unai Emery has overseen a rejuvenation for the reinstated England international, playing to Rashford’s strengths in transition and even starting him ahead of Villa’s once-established talisman Ollie Watkins. Rashford rewarded Emery’s faith with four goals and five assists before pulling up with a hamstring injury which may very well keep him sidelined until the end of the season.
Whether Rashford will line up for Villa next term is still very much up in the air. The forward’s loan deal is thought to include a £40 million buyout clause, although The Guardian claim that United would accept an offer of this fee from any interested suitor.
The Times back up this claim and name freshly crowned La Liga champions Barcelona as a club “interested” in signing Rashford.
However, the Catalan giants are in no position to match the wages United have afforded Rashford—which are said to be worth between £315,000–365,000 ($418,000–485,000) per week. The England international has a contract at Old Trafford until 2028 and, according to both reports, has “no intention” of taking a pay-cut.
United could provide a compromise, according to the BBC. The Red Devils are framed as so desperate to offload their once-adored forward that they are reportedly considering offering the “incentive” of reducing Rashford’s asking price, covering a portion of his salary or perhaps even both.
With no agreement between United, Aston Villa, Barcelona or any other suitor, Rashford is poised to join up with Amorim’s side for pre-season training at the start of July.