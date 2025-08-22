Barcelona ‘Concede Defeat’ in Battle to Return to 1:1 Spending, ‘Plan B’ Considered
Barcelona are not expected to meet the conditions to return to La Liga’s 1:1 spending rules before the end of this summer transfer window, according to a report.
Despite last season’s on-field successes, the Catalans have once again been hamstrung in the recruitment market by financial limitations. It has meant relying on player exits and battles to register Marcus Rashford and Joan García.
Barça had to fight with Marc-André ter Stegen to convince La Liga’s medical commission that his back injury should be considered long-term in order to offload his salary and make room for García. But new recruit Roony Bardghji, plus Wojciech Szczęsny and Gerard Martín remain off the list.
The big hope was for Barcelona to demonstrate enough incoming revenue that would convince La Liga back onto 1:1 rules, thereby allowing them to spend what they make.
The plan was for that to be through the sale of VIP boxes at Camp Nou, but with the stadium re-opening, even a partial, one delayed again it creates a problem.
Barça have secured an agreement to once more return to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys until February as an insurance plan if Camp Nou doesn’t meet safety requirement to host fans by the time of the first La Liga home game on September 13 or 14. It suggests the club anticipates the process to re-open to the public, at a reduced capacity, could actually take many more months.
An issue with selling VIP boxes over several years being the route to 1:1 is problematic because of the different way La Liga and the club interpret that revenue. RAC1 reports, for that reason, auditors Crowe won’t approve the sale of VIP seats, which means La Liga won’t accept it either.
For the registrations of Bardghji, Szczęsny and Martín, Barcelona have to come up with some other way. SPORT suggests that selling Marc Casadó for €30 million ($34.8 million) before the end of the transfer window is a possible Plan B. Casadó faces a battle for regular minutes this season and selling a home-grown talent is viewed as the easiest route to generate income.