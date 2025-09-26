Barcelona Confirm Injuries to Two Starters on Eve of Real Sociedad Clash
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick must rethink his game plan for Saturday’s meeting with Real Sociedad after goalkeeper Joan García and winger Raphinha were both ruled out with injuries.
Raphinha, who finished last season with a mammoth return of 34 goals and 25 assists across all competitions, limped off shortly after the hour mark of the recent victory over Real Oviedo, but there were no initial concerns about an extended absence.
After being sent for medical checks, however, Raphinha has now been diagnosed with an injury to his right hamstring which will keep him sidelined for the next three weeks.
Such an absence would rule Raphinha out until the October international break meaning, alongside Saturday’s game against Real Sociedad, he will also be sidelined for the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain and a La Liga meeting with Sevilla.
The bad news for Barcelona is not limited to Raphinha, however, as goalkeeper García suffered a knee injury despite playing the full 90 minutes against Oviedo and will need to undergo surgery.
García will go under the knife at the hands of Dr. Joan Carles Monllau, who recently performed surgery on teammate Gavi. While the young midfielder is facing several months out of action, García is expected back in four to six weeks.
After missing the three fixtures before the international break, García will remain unavailable for the return of La Liga action against Girona, as well as a Champions League meeting with Olympiacos, and it appears he will also miss the first Clasico of the campaign against Real Madrid on Oct. 26, just 30 days after news of García’s injury.
Elche, Club Brugge and Celta Vigo are all on the calendar before the November international break begins on Nov. 8, with García perhaps earmarked for a return later in the month. In the meantime, with Marc-André ter Stegen also unavailable, it will be down to Wojciech Szczęsny to protect the Barcelona goal.