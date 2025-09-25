Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: La Liga Confirm Date, Kickoff Time of First 2025–26 Clasico
The stage is set for the first El Clásico of the season: Real Madrid will host Barcelona on Sunday, Oct. 26.
La Liga confirmed the date one month ahead of of the biggest clash in Spanish football. Barcelona and Real Madrid’s final fixture in October will come against one another at the Santiago Bernabéu.
For Xabi Alonso’s squad, the game is four days after Los Blancos face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, Oct. 22. The defending Spanish champions, who play Olympiacos on Tuesday, Oct. 21, get the added benefit of an extra day’s rest.
El Clásico is set to kick off at 4:15 p.m. local time. The match takes place during Spain’s daylight savings-time change, which means it will unfold at 3:15 p.m. in the UK and 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT.
Real Madrid Out for Revenge
While both clubs will have the fixture circled on their calendars, Real Madrid are the ones hungry for redemption. The Spanish giants came up short in all four Clásicos last season, losing to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, the Copa del Rey final and twice in La Liga.
Los Blancos look like a different team under the leadership of Alonso, though. Real Madrid have managed seven wins in seven matches in 2025–26, giving them sole possession of first place in La Liga.
With a reinforced backline and Kylian Mbappé an early favorite for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, Alonso’s squad will hope to finally break their losing streak against their biggest rivals.
Barcelona Keen on Extending Winning Streak
Barcelona, on the other hand, are looking to carry last season’s success into 2025–26. In Hansi Flick’s debut campaign, the Catalans became just the second Barcelona team in history to beat Real Madrid four times in a single season.
It remains to be seen whether the two Spanish giants will face off four times again, but they are guaranteed to clash at least twice in La Liga.
Flick’s men put 16 goals past Los Blancos in 2024–25, four of which came at the Santiago Bernabéu. If Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are on target once again, the Catalans will like their odds of making it five wins in a row against Real Madrid.