Barcelona Confirm Venue for Next La Liga Home Game vs. Getafe
Barcelona have confirmed that they will be back at the Estadi Johan Cruyff for Sunday’s La Liga clash with Getafe after once again failing to secure the necessary permits for a move back to Camp Nou.
The Catalan giants were forced into the tiny venue for their first home match of the new La Liga campaign against Valencia last weekend. Fewer than 6,000 fans were allowed in to see Hansi Flick’s side sweep to a 6–0 victory at what was meant to be a temporary venue. However, Barcelona are heading back to the Cruyff.
“The Club continues to work intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of the Spotify Camp Nou in the coming days,” Barcelona declared in an official statement on Tuesday. “For this reason, the match will finally be held at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.
“FC Barcelona thanks its members and fans for their understanding and support in such a complex and exciting process as the return to the new Spotify Camp Nou. The Club will provide further details soon regarding the organization of the match and ticketing procedures.”
Barcelona set the unwanted record of posting the lowest La Liga attendance in the 21st century with just 5,862 rocking up on Sunday. The Spanish top flight demand venues of at least 8,000 but Flick’s side were able to find a workaround by appealing for an exception due to “architectural reasons.”
The Catalans could welcome almost 10 times the Cruyff’s capacity if they moved back to the Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium, which was the club’s unhappy home for the last two years during Camp Nou’s reconstruction. Barcelona were unable to travel up the hill to Montjuïc last weekend due to a clash with Post Malone’s concert. There’s no pop show this Sunday, but the assumption is that the Cruyff has been chosen to avoid the economic and administrative demands of renting the Olympic stadium.
There are considerable doubts as to when Barcelona will be able to return to Camp Nou. The latest reports put forward the visit of Real Sociedad on Sept. 28 which would allow them to stage their Champions League home game against Paris Saint-Germain on Oct. 1 at their spiritual home.
If Barcelona don’t get the Camp Nou ready in time for PSG’s visit they won’t be able to stage any other European tie at the stadium this year as UEFA regulations stipulate that clubs have to hold every league phase fixture at the same venue.