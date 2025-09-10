The Unwanted History Barcelona Will Make This Weekend
Barcelona will set an unwanted La Liga record this weekend when they take on Valencia on their return from the September international break.
La Blaugrana will make their comeback on Sunday as they aim to recover from their first slip-up of the campaign before the international period. Hansi Flick’s side drew 1–1 away at Rayo Vallecano and now find themselves two points off title rivals Real Madrid.
They welcome Valencia to Catalonia for their first home match of the season on Sunday, which is being staged at the Johan Cruyff Stadium as Barça await the re-opening of Camp Nou. The venue is usually used by Barcelona Femení and Barcelona Atlètic.
Barça will make history by turning out at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, with the 6,000-seater arena becoming the lowest capacity venue to host a match in La Liga this century, per SPORT—only including fixtures that were able to be played in front of a full crowd.
The current record is held by Eibar’s Ipurúa Municipal Stadium, which managed a crowd of just 6,267 when appearing in La Liga for the first time in 2014–15.
Barcelona had hoped to have Camp Nou ready for the Joan Gamper Trophy with Como in preseason but their comeback was delayed until the beginning of the La Liga season. However, another setback means they are still eagerly anticipating a return to their renovated home.
When Will Camp Nou Be Finished?
Barça are desperate to make their Camp Nou comeback as soon as possible but the club’s vice president of institutional affairs, Elena Fort, has revealed that no official date can be placed on the return at present.
“We will try to get there as soon as possible. Everything has a comprehensive process and regulations. We are in the final stages,” Fort told RAC1 when asked about potential returns against Getafe or Real Sociedad before the end of September. “I can’t guarantee any date right now; we are in the final stages.
“The stadium is practically finished, it’s very beautiful. What’s finished, the first and second tier, can’t be seen from the street. We visited it a few days ago and a tear escaped us when we saw how magnificent it will look.
“We haven’t arrived, but it was worth waiting and trying until the last moment.”
Barcelona will be eager to open Camp Nou ahead of their first Champions League home match of the season, which sees them host reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain on October 1.