Barcelona Confirm Worrying Gavi Injury Ahead of Rayo Vallecano Clash
Barcelona announced Gavi will miss the trip to Madrid this weekend due to discomfort in his right knee, with reports suggesting there are growing concerns about the severity of his issue.
The 21-year-old could not complete Friday’s training session, sounding alarm bells throughout Catalonia. After Gavi underwent further tests, the club confirmed he is officially out against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
The discomfort has also forced Gavi to withdraw from the Spain squad ahead of the September international break. The attacking midfielder will miss La Roja’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Türkiye.
Barcelona did not specify a timeline for the Spaniard’s return, only stating that his “availability will depend on how his recovery progresses.”
The news is a major source of concern for Barcelona given Gavi’s history of knee injuries. The Spain international suffered an ACL injury back in Nov. 2023 that kept him sidelined for 11 months.
Although the severity of the issue remains undisclosed by Barcelona, AS report it is serious enough to likely keep Gavi out for more than just the club’s clash with Rayo Vallecano. Should the La Masia product be stuck in the infirmary for an extended period of time, he is at risk of missing the Catalans’ return to the Camp Nou on Sept. 14.
Gavi is also in a race to be back for Barcelona’s first 2025–26 Champions League league phase fixture against Newcastle United on Sept. 18.
The 21-year-old featured in Barcelona’s first two matches of their Spanish title defense, helping Hansi Flick’s side secure victories against Mallorca and Levante. In just 66 minutes on the pitch this season, he already has an assist to his name.
Barcelona will have to get by without calling on Gavi this weekend at the Estadio de Vallecas. The defending La Liga champions will still hope to make it nine points in three matches to kick off the 2025–26 season.