Barcelona ‘Would Consider’ Offers for La Masia Gem As Premier League Giants Lurk
With their sights set on signing Nico Williams before the 2025–26 season, Barcelona could sell Fermín López to one of several interested Premier League clubs for a sizeable fee.
Despite their efforts over the past years, Barcelona still find themselves in a precarious economic situation, especially when trying to sign and register players to meet La Liga and UEFA’s financial regulations.
If the Catalans want to finalize another marquee signing this summer, then the club needs to offload players to create more space on the wage bill and generate income from player sales to meet La Liga’s rule of financial sustainability.
The precarious situation opens the door for the club to discuss the possibility of parting ways with one of the recent La Masia talents that has catapulted into the spotlight with stellar performances over the past two seasons: Fermín.
Spanish outlet Sport report that Barcelona would study offers for a possible sale of Fermín, but only if they meet a considerable price tag that would interest all parties involved.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder was a regular during Hansi Flick’s first campaign in Barcelona but mostly as a backup. He started in just 19 of his 46 appearances during the 2024–25 season. Still, he recorded 17 goal contributions and even featured in the club’s 2025-26 home kit release video.
Dani Olmo is currently the penciled-in starter as the most advanced central midfielder in Flick’s preferred 4-2-3-1 set-up. However, if the Williams transfer comes to fruition, then Fermín’s playing time could take another massive hit with a packed attacking depth chart that would need to see accommodations being made.
All this has led Barcelona to consider offloading the 2024 Euros and Olympic champion. Reports indicate that Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and even Manchester City would be tempted to make a move for Fermín if he’s available. Teams in the economic juggernaut that is the Saudi Pro League could also try and lure the young La Masia graduate.
Fermín signed a contract extension with the Catalans through 2029 last October, which included a €500 million ($590 million) release clause. It’s nearly impossible to imagine a team would pay such a fee, but Barça could be willing to negotiate for a fair price.
Despite Fermín repeatedly stating his love for his childhood club, there could be another massive European team that tempts him with an enticing project where he’ll get the chance to shine instead of staying at Barcelona with a diminished role.
As hard as this potential transfer is to envision, it could very well be beneficial for all sides involved.