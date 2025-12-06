‘It’s a Tough Club’—Barcelona Director Offers Cryptic Update on Hansi Flick’s Future
Barcelona’s up-and-down start of the season began to generate speculation about Hansi Flick’s status beyond the 2025–26 season, but Deco came out recently to ease the tension and assure all is well with the German manager.
Expectations were sky-high entering the season following Flick’s dream debut term at Barcelona where he led the side to the first domestic treble in club history. But lackluster performances and a handful of painful defeats quickly ended the honeymoon phase in the opening months of the German’s second season in charge.
But within the club, support for Flick has never wavered and Deco, Barcelona’s spirting director, appeared calm when talking about the German boss’s status, showing no signs of concern regarding a potential departure at the end of the term.
“He’s always said he’s very happy here,” Deco said, via AS. “But we know Barcelona is a tough club. Everything is news here. He’s a very emotional person and sometimes he can’t control it all.”
Historically, praise can turn to harsh criticism in a heartbeat when it comes to the assessment of Barcelona managers. The shift in mood surrounding Flick’s side prompted many to believe his viral moment with Raphinha following the recent match against Alavés was a result of that.
That has since been debunked by the manager himself and as Barcelona starts to show signs of their 2025–26 self, Flick’s future has stopped being a popular topic of discussion.
Hansi Flick Has Fallen In Love With Barcelona
Back in late October when Barcelona lost as many games in a month as they had in the previous nine, Flick was under fire constantly.
However, it was during this time, before a Champions League clash against Olympiacos, that the German made his biggest declaration of love towards Barcelona.
“I really love this club,” Flick said. “I love Barcelona. I love the people here, it’s amazing. I really give my best for this club and this is what I want.
“I live for the club.”
It’s abundantly clear Flick relishes the opportunity to manage the Catalans. And ever since the calendar turned to November and injured returned, Barcelona have improved—barring an alarming night against Chelsea.
Despite the early season struggles, Barcelona have more points in La Liga this term than they had at this point last season.
Only silverware at the end of the season will determine whether Flick’s second term was successful, but as of right now, everything points towards the German staying on Barcelona’s touchline for 2026–27.