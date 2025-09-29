Barcelona Given Double Injury Boost Before PSG Champions League Clash
Barcelona have received a double injury boost ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, with Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubtful for the game after exiting PSG’s match over the weekend with apparent injuries.
Luis Enrique’s side were able to defeat Auxerre 2–0 to remain top of Ligue 1 after six games. The win took a heavy toll, though, as they now face a daunting trip to Barcelona with fresh injury concerns to two of their most impactful players.
The Catalans finished the 2024–25 season undefeated at home in the Champions League. In their season debut at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Hansi Flick’s side came from behind to defeat Real Sociedad 2–1 in Lamine Yamal’s first appearance since August.
Yamal’s return is welcomed news after a month where Barcelona were hit by a number of significant injuries.
Barcelona are not alone in their injury struggles, however. PSG could potentially be without seven players that started the Champions League final last May in their trip to Spain, something Enrique believes casts a cloud over the matchup.
Luis Enrique Gives Verdict Over Injury Filled Barcelona vs. PSG Clash
“Watching a game between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain with five or six important players [from both teams] not playing... To me it’s a shame, for the manager, Flick, and for fans of both teams,” Enrique said.
Speaking specifically about Vitinha and Kvaratskhelia, Enrique detailed that PSG would have to wait for news of their availability for the trip to Barcelona.
“We need to wait for the medical staff to tell us tomorrow or the day after what kind of injuries they have,” Enrique said. “We have to stay positive because we need to be able to manage this situation. Paris Saint-Germain are not the only team with injuries. It is the case for every team with such an intense calendar.”
Many predicted Barcelona and PSG were bound to face each other in the Champions League final a season ago. Ever since the 2025–26 league phase draw, this was penciled in as one of the most anticipated matches of the opening phase of the Champions League.
Despite all the injuries and key players that could miss the clash, Enrique still couldn’t hide his excitement about facing his former club.
“It’s a true pleasure to play against a team that has our same identity, our same mentality.”
Every Player that Could Miss Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Player
Status
Joan García
Out
Raphinha
Out
Fermín López
Out
Gavi
Out
Marc-André ter Stegen
Out
Alejandro Balde
Doubtful
Paris Saint-Germain
Player
Status
Ousmane Dembélé
Out
Désiré Doué
Out
Marquinhos
Out
Fabián Ruíz
Doubtful
João Neves
Doubtful
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Doubtful
Vitinha
Doubtful