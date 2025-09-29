SI

Barcelona Given Double Injury Boost Before PSG Champions League Clash

Hansi Flick’s side will host the reigning European champions on Wednesday.

Roberto Casillas

Hansi Flick will hope to spoil the start of PSG’s defense.
Hansi Flick will hope to spoil the start of PSG’s defense. / IMAGO/Maximilian Koch

Barcelona have received a double injury boost ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, with Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubtful for the game after exiting PSG’s match over the weekend with apparent injuries.

Luis Enrique’s side were able to defeat Auxerre 2–0 to remain top of Ligue 1 after six games. The win took a heavy toll, though, as they now face a daunting trip to Barcelona with fresh injury concerns to two of their most impactful players.

The Catalans finished the 2024–25 season undefeated at home in the Champions League. In their season debut at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Hansi Flick’s side came from behind to defeat Real Sociedad 2–1 in Lamine Yamal’s first appearance since August.

Yamal’s return is welcomed news after a month where Barcelona were hit by a number of significant injuries.

Barcelona are not alone in their injury struggles, however. PSG could potentially be without seven players that started the Champions League final last May in their trip to Spain, something Enrique believes casts a cloud over the matchup.

Luis Enrique Gives Verdict Over Injury Filled Barcelona vs. PSG Clash

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered an apparent injury in PSG’s latest match. / FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

“Watching a game between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain with five or six important players [from both teams] not playing... To me it’s a shame, for the manager, Flick, and for fans of both teams,” Enrique said.

Speaking specifically about Vitinha and Kvaratskhelia, Enrique detailed that PSG would have to wait for news of their availability for the trip to Barcelona.

“We need to wait for the medical staff to tell us tomorrow or the day after what kind of injuries they have,” Enrique said. “We have to stay positive because we need to be able to manage this situation. Paris Saint-Germain are not the only team with injuries. It is the case for every team with such an intense calendar.”

Many predicted Barcelona and PSG were bound to face each other in the Champions League final a season ago. Ever since the 2025–26 league phase draw, this was penciled in as one of the most anticipated matches of the opening phase of the Champions League.

Despite all the injuries and key players that could miss the clash, Enrique still couldn’t hide his excitement about facing his former club.

“It’s a true pleasure to play against a team that has our same identity, our same mentality.”

Every Player that Could Miss Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona PSG
Fabian Ruíz (left), Raphinha and Vitinha could all miss the match between Barcelona and PSG on Oct. 1. / Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Barcelona

Player

Status

Joan García

Out

Raphinha

Out

Fermín López

Out

Gavi

Out

Marc-André ter Stegen

Out

Alejandro Balde

Doubtful

Paris Saint-Germain

Player

Status

Ousmane Dembélé

Out

Désiré Doué

Out

Marquinhos

Out

Fabián Ruíz

Doubtful

João Neves

Doubtful

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Doubtful

Vitinha

Doubtful

Published
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

