Barcelona Fume With Spain, Dani Olmo Over Latest Injury Scandal—Report
There is reportedly a sense of “indignation” and “bewilderment” at Barcelona following Dani Olmo’s recent injury, which he picked while on international duty with Spain.
The midfielder was forced to withdraw from Luis de la Fuente’s squad on Friday after tests confirmed he sustained a muscle injury. Olmo began his recovery at the national team’s training camp before returning to Catalonia.
According to AS, Barcelona advised La Roja about their player’s “muscle fatigue” and “discomfort” in a medical report he arrived with, yet Spain opted to keep Olmo at camp for four days instead of relieving him of his duties, like the European champions did with Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen.
The Spanish outlet claims the Catalans are dissatisfied with Spain’s handling of the situation, especially since the team knew Olmo “was not 100%” fit. The club is also reportedly putting some blame on Olmo himself for wanting to train when he was not fully recovered.
Tensions Intensity Between Spain and Barcelona
Olmo’s injury comes one month after Spain and Barcelona had a public falling out over the handling of Lamine Yamal’s fitness during the September international break. The teenager sustained a groin injury while representing La Roja against Bulgaria and Türkiye.
Hansi Flick spoke out against Spain’s usage of Yamal, blaming the European champions for putting his player at unnecessary risk that has now seen the winger sidelined for nearly 40 total days.
“[Yamal] went off to play for Spain with some pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers so he could play,” Flick said back in September.
“They had at least a three-goal lead in both matches, and he still played 73 and 79 minutes. Between the games he wasn’t able to train. That’s not looking after the player. I’m very sad about this.”
De la Fuente denied any mishandlings of Yamal’s fitness and hit back at Flick’s comments: “I was simply surprised by [Flick’s] statements because he was a national team coach, and I believed he had that empathy. That’s what surprises me, that a former coach would have that opinion. But without further ado, everyone says what they have to say.”
Now Olmo, who AS report could miss up to four weeks, joins Yamal in the infirmary, potentially straining relations between Barcelona and the Spain national team even further.