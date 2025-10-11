‘We’ll See’—Injured Barcelona Star Drops El Clasico Availability Hint
Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García did not rule out being available to play in El Clásico, but did admit the notion of being out for another month was “more or less” accurate.
The 24-year-old underwent surgery on a knee injury in late September, with his involvement in the game against Real Madrid on Oct. 26 immediately thrown into doubt.
Optimism about a speedy return was boosted earlier this week when Barcelona’s backup stopper, Wojciech Szczęsny, insisted he was not expecting to play in La Liga’s headline fixture, but the Poland veteran may need to continue lacing up his boots for the time being.
In a recent interview with Movistar+, García admitted the idea of another month on the sidelines was “more or less” correct, but added “we’ll see how I progress, but so far everything is going well.”
A November return would appear more likely for García who, in addition to El Clásico, will also miss La Liga games against Girona and Elche at the very least. Champions League league phase fixtures against Olympiacos and Club Brugge are also likely to come too soon.
Mixed Injury Updates for Barcelona During International Break
Barcelona have been publicly showing off Fermín López’s return to training during the international lull, and his comeback may have arrived at the perfect time after Dani Olmo was released from the Spain squad with an injury.
His withdrawal from the squad came just days after defensive midfielder Marc Bernal took the same path and shortly after Spain sent Lamine Yamal back to Barcelona for continued treatment on his groin injury.
Raphinha was left out of the Brazil squad with a hamstring injury, but there is confidence inside Barcelona that he will be available when club soccer returns next weekend.
Gavi and Marc-André ter Stegen remain long-term absentees for Hansi Flick, who is under pressure after a disappointing defeat against Paris Saint-Germain was followed up by a 4–1 thrashing at the hands of Sevilla heading into the international break.