Barcelona Rocked By Another Injury With El Clasico Looming
Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo was forced to withdraw from international duty after being diagnosed with a muscle injury by the Spain national team’s medical staff.
The 27-year-old played 90 minutes in the Catalans’ 4–1 defeat to Sevilla and then joined La Roja for the October international window. Spain boss Luis de la Fuente revealed Olmo arrived with some discomfort and did not participate in full training until Friday.
It was then that the midfielder complained of muscle discomfort in his left peg, per the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Further tests confirmed Olmo sustained a muscle injury.
The ex-RB Leipzig standout is therefore unavailable to feature in Spain’s upcoming clashes with Georgia and Bulgaria. The RFEF announced Olmo will begin his recovery at the national team’s training camp before returning to Barcelona on Saturday.
Both La Roja and Barcelona have yet to establish a timeline for the Spaniard’s recovery.
Barcelona Face An Injury Crisis Ahead of Real Madrid Clash
Injuries are mounting for Hansi Flick’s side at a rather concerning rate. Olmo now joins Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi, Fermín López and Joan García in the infirmary.
Plus, Marc Bernal also had to withdraw from international duty for the October window due to physical discomfort.
With a match against Girona coming on Saturday, Oct. 18 and El Clásico the following weekend, Barcelona cannot afford to lose any more of their starters. The defending Spanish champions are already trailing Real Madrid by three points in the La Liga standings and a poor result to finish off the month could further increase the gap.
Not to mention the Catalans are set to play Olympiacos in the Champions League between the two league fixtures. Should Olmo be out for an extended period, Flick might have to once again turn to 17-year-old Dro Fernández to slot in as his No. 10.