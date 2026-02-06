Barcelona Handed Nightmare Opponent for Copa del Rey Semifinals

Barcelona will take on Atlético Madrid for a spot in the Copa del Rey final in a repeat of last season’s semifinals.

Friday’s draw saw Barça join Athletic Club, Real Sociedad and Atlético in the hat—Real Madrid having been eliminated by second-tier Albacete in the round of 16. None of those represent easy opponents for Hansi Flick’s side but Los Rojiblancos, who sit third in the La Liga standings, would appear to represent the toughest test on paper.

En route to winning the competition last season, Barcelona fought their way past Diego Simeone’s outfit at this same stage. A frantic 4–4 draw in the home leg was followed by a 1–0 win away from home to steer Barcelona through to the final.

“Another one,” Atlético’s Marcos Llorente reacted. “It doesn’t change my life. All three opponents were very strong. If you want to win, you have to eliminate two of them.

“I’ll prepare for the match after the league game. Nothing more to say.”

Barcelona faced Atlético as recently as December, coming from behind to seal a 3–1 victory thanks to goals from Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.

Another Copa del Rey triumph would see Barcelona extend their lead as the most successful team in the history of the competition. The Blaugrana have lifted the famous trophy no fewer than 32 times, with Athletic trailing behind on 24.

Atlético have won this competition 10 times, while Real Sociedad are seeking just their third victory.

Copa del Rey Semifinal Draw in Full

Barcelona faced Atlético as recently as December. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona

Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad

When Are the Copa del Rey Semifinals?

This will be the first and only round of the competition which will be played over two legs, the first of which will be held in the second week of February.

Barcelona will then look to seal their qualification when they host the return fixture in the first week of March, with exact dates for the fixtures yet to be finalized.

