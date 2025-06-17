Nico Williams: Barcelona ‘Change’ Transfer Plan, Raphinha Reacts on Social Media
Barcelona have reignited their pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams after seeing their interest in Liverpool’s Luis Díaz stall, reports have revealed.
Hansi Flick’s desire to sign a new wide forward this summer is no secret and, up to this point, much of the effort has been focused on Díaz, who is thought to be keen to make the move to Barcelona. That stance, however, is not shared by Liverpool, with an asking price of around €80 million (£68.1 million, $92.5 million) too high for last season's La Liga champions.
The focus on Díaz came after club president Joan Laporta publicly insisted Barcelona were not interested in Williams this summer, but an approach from Bayern Munich sparked a meeting between the Catalan outfit and Williams’s agent.
Williams is said to have made it abundantly clear that he wants to join Barcelona this summer, despite rival interest from Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea—The Athletic report the latter duo have now cooled their pursuit—and Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo were among those to reveal that the Blaugrana are now formally pursuing the Spain winger once again.
Fabrizio Romano adds that Barcelona are set for fresh talks with Athletic to discover the terms of Williams’s release clause. The report puts that clause at €58 million (£49.4 million, $67.1 million) but others have claimed closer to €62 million (£52.8 million, $71.7 million).
Lamine Yamal, a close friend of Williams, teased a move on social media when news of the recent meeting first emerged, and more Barcelona stars have followed suit. Left back Alejandro Balde liked an Instagram post describing the La Liga giants as the favorites to sign Williams, who was subsequently followed on the same platform by Raphinha.
A move for Williams would almost certainly end Barcelona’s interest in Díaz. It is stressed that sporting director Deco remains a huge fan of the Liverpool forward, whose arrival in Catalonia this summer has not yet been formally ruled out, but the Reds’ refusal to negotiate has seen Williams emerge as the priority target.
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is also under consideration but is seen as a fall-back option. The England international is prioritizing Barcelona’s interest and is training in Marbella while he awaits a final decision on their transfer plans.